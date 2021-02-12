Drayden schoolhouse open for Black History Month
The Drayden African American Schoolhouse will be open for tours throughout February in honor of Black History Month.
The county government said in a release the schoolhouse will be open on Feb. 20 and 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The St. Mary's County Museum Division also offers special programs for school, bus and other tour groups who wish to schedule a visit to the Drayden site.
Individual visitors who would like to see the schoolhouse during times outside open house hours can contact the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471 to arrange a visit.
Perc testing sign-ups available
The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will begin perc testing for lower terrace soil types next Tuesday, Feb. 16, perc testing for all other soil types (upland areas) will begin when water tables reach normal wet season range.
Perc testing was suspended in March 2020 due to declining groundwater levels.
Perc testing applications received since March 2020 that have not been conducted will be scheduled first. While the water levels are currently high enough for limited testing, perc testing may not run continuously through the season if the water table recedes, which will cause testing to be suspended.
Testing will resume if water tables rebound to necessary ranges. For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/docs/Perc%20Test%20Application%202020.pdf.
65 acres preserved in perpetuity
A new 65-acre conservation easement was added in the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area earlier this month, adding to just over 7000 acres of protected land in the area.
The Dameron easement is on property belonging to Philip Barber, who uses the property for harvesting oysters, according to a release from Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development, a nonprofit which handles the conservation tracts.
Conservation easements essentially pay property owners to not use their property for development, Cindy Greb, RC&D's director, said on Wednesday.
But it's a “pretty involved program,” Greb said, and the process with the Dameron land took over two years to complete.
The state, the county and the Navy all contributed to the Dameron easement purchase, Greb said. The state offers funding through the rural legacy program to pay compensate owners who are willing to give up some of their land rights in perpetuity, and St. Mary's County also has aland preservation program which pays land owners to preserve the rural character of the county, and to protect natural resources.
The Dameron property is “fully forested and potentially supports several rare, threatened and endangered species,” according to a release from RC&D.
The Navy also puts money in the pot to keep the airspace above certain properties in St. Mary's clear through its REPI program, Greb said.
Southern Maryland RC&D continues to seek landowners interested in preserving property within the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area as well as the Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Area in Calvert County. Interested landowners should contact Caroline King, Program Manager, at 240-577-6413 or caroline.king@somdrcd.org.
Residents encouraged to take power plant survey
St. Mary's residents are encouraged to take part in an emergency planning survey regarding local emergency management procedures.
To complete the survey, visit www.CCNPPsurvey.kld.engineering. For more information, call the Department of Emergency Services at 301-475-4200, extension 2110.
Information gathered will be used to improve local emergency management strategies and future emergency responses. The survey should be taken once per a household.
Hotel relief fund applications open
A county program offering grants to local hotels and lodging facilities opened for applications on Jan. 15.
The St. Mary’s County Hotel Relief fund, authorized by the county commissioners and processed through the department of economic development, offers grants to lodging facilities for operating costs and PPE purchases.
Amounts are determined through a state formula based on the number of rooms, with a maximum grant amount of $31,000.
Eligible businesses may apply at www.yesstmarysmd.com/hgrants/ by 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
Hotels must have at least 10 rooms, and bed and breakfast accommodations must have at least 5, and must show a reduction in year-over-year gross revenue from April to November in 2020 over 2019. Facilities must have been operational as of Nov. 1, 2019, and must reopen to the public by March 31, 2021 if not already opened.
Questions may be directed to Kellie Hinkle, Economic Develoment Deputy Director, at Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com or by calling 240-925-7178.
Electric vehicle charging available in Leonardtown
The first of 20 electric vehicle charging stations in the county is now operational at the Leonardtown Library.
Two dedicated spaces with 24-hour access are available at the new Leonardtown Library and the Garvey Senior Center.
Construction to be done on Mill Seat Road, closed for duration
Mill Seat Road, located in Mechanicsville, will close on or about Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, for the replacement of a drainage pipe. Construction work will take place just southwest of the Mill Seat Road/Tanyard Drive intersection in the Country Lakes neighborhood.
During the construction, through traffic will not be possible; residents may continue to access entrances. Drivers are cautioned to look for changeable message signs and detour signs providing route navigation information around the closure. Crews will be working, and the roads will be closed for approximately two weeks, weather dependent
Contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation with questions or for additional information at 301-475-4200, ext. 3527.
Emergency Services provides supplies to county agencies
The St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services released data relating to personal protection equipment (PPE) distribution since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To date, the department has provided to local partner agencies with 3383 bottles of hand sanitizer, 103,741 surgical masks, 111,581 N95 masks, 108,105 KN95 masks, 1482 homemade face coverings created by local volunteers, 37,221 gowns, 10,109 shields,119 thermometers, 941 containers of wipes and 152,600 gloves.
Emergency Services began providing protective supplies in early 2020 to first responders, county agencies, law enforcement offices, long term care facilities, dentist offices, and daycare providers.
Stephen Walker, Director of Emergency Services, said, “The pandemic has created an incredible need for PPE throughout the county. We hit the ground running in March and haven’t slowed down in our efforts to provide supplies to those most in need. We have also built up a supply of additional supplies that will greatly assist us in riding out COVID-19 until the vaccinations begin to turn the tide and we return to normalcy.”
“This is a snapshot of the hard work our county departments and agencies have done to serve and protect our county,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.
For more information on St. Mary’s County Government COVID-19 response, visit our COVID Operations webpage at https://www.stmarysmd.com/covid-19/updates/.
Behavioral health screening tool launched
The St. Mary’s County Health Department has launched an online behavioral health screening tool to help community members assess their mental health and to connect them with support if needed.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all in significant ways,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “Our community members may be feeling sadness, anxiety, stress or other strong emotions due to isolation, financial strain or loss. This online tool is meant to help community members gauge their mental wellness and to connect them with resources to assist if needed.”
This screening tool is free and available for all community members, to use as regularly as needed. To take the screening or for more information on mental health resources and coping during the pandemic, visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus and click on Mental Health, Substance Use & Crisis Support+.
Seasonal reminder for drivers
Citizens are reminded to be alert for deer during the fall breeding season. Many wildlife related accidents occur between dusk and dawn. Watch for deer where roads pass through wooded or rural areas. Driving the speed limit reduces the chances of an accident with a deer; and, at night, reduce speeds below the limit, especially in rain, snow or fog.
Here are some other tips to keep in mind as a driver.
Never veer for deer. Slow down and avoid hitting deer, but do not swerve. This can cause you to lose control and strike another vehicle, or to leave the highway and strike a tree or other object. Injuries to drivers and passengers increase when the vehicle swerves.
Deer usually travel in groups and generally maintain a home range of about one square mile. If you see a deer cross the road, slow down and use caution. Additional deer may be out of view and more are likely to follow.
A deer standing calmly in a field may suddenly jump into the road. Anticipate the potential for this rapid change in posture.
Elevate your deer awareness at locations with deer crossing signs. Deer crossing signs indicate areas where heavily used deer trails cross roadways. Slow down and watch for the eye-shine of deer near the roadway edges.
Be especially aware during the morning and afternoon. Deer tend to be more active during the early morning hours and late afternoon hours year-round. They are moving between evening feeding areas and daytime bedding sites.
Never approach an injured animal. Finally, in the unfortunate event of striking a deer, never approach an injured animal. Pull to a safe location with hazard lights on and call the police. Make it a safe season for you and the deer.
If you notice an animal carcass lying along or in the roadside, please report it by using the County Highways online Maintenance Request Form at www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/.
The icon is on the upper right corner of the website and can be identified as an oval symbol with “311” in the center. You may also contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200 ext. 3517.
Criteria for small business relief fund expanded
The criteria for St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Small Business and nonprofit Relief Fund has been altered to allow more St. Mary’s County businesses and nonprofits to meet the eligibility requirements. As of June 8, the relief program will expand to allow businesses and nonprofits that have experienced a drop in revenue of at least 30% to apply. Previously, a 50% drop in revenue was needed to qualify. In addition, businesses and nonprofits with annual revenues under $3 million are eligible to apply; previously limited to entities with annual revenues under $2 million. Locally owned franchises are now eligible to apply.
The initial round was reserved for those locally owned independent businesses that we hardest hit by the pandemic. This phased approach allows the County to ensure that those entities harmed the most would be considered first for these local grants.
The grant program has a budget of $2 million. Small businesses and nonprofits with 15 or fewer employees are eligible for grants of $5,000 and entities with 16 to 30 employees are eligible for grants of $7,500 (grant amount not to exceed a yearly average of two months revenue). We anticipate that over 300 grants will be issued.
Grants may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.
Eligible businesses and nonprofits can submit an online application at www.yesstmarysmd.com/grants/.
If you have any questions, contact Kellie Hinkle, Deputy Director at Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com or 240-925-7178.