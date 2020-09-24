Former St. Mary’s officials running the “Reopen St. Mary’s County” group clashed with current St. Mary’s officials over a newspaper advertisement promoting the reopening group’s meeting on Saturday.
The ad, which was placed in last week’s issue of The County Times, stated that in addition to the group’s guest speaker, lawyer Michael A. Peroutka, several county officials including the commissioners, county attorney, county health officer, sheriff and alcohol beverage board, were “invited speakers” to the event, labeled as a “Civil Rights Town Hall.”
A joint press release from the sheriff’s office, health department and county commissioners called the advertisement “misleading,” asking to “clarify to the public that this event is not sanctioned, endorsed, or sponsored by any county government entity.”
Reopen St. Mary’s, a group aiming to cut COVID-19-related restrictions led by former Republican state delegate Deb Rey and Cindy Jones, a former Republican commissioner, slammed the government’s press release as “hastily produced” in their own responding press release.
The group’s organizers said it was not clear what officials saw as misleading, but added the group agreed the event was not endorsed by the county government.
“It is the position of ReOpen St. Mary’s that citizens are not required to obtain government permission in order to advertise and hold public events,” the release says.
Of the “invited” speakers, none attended, but St. Mary’s Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) had sent Capt. David Yingling to speak with the group. Speaking with Yingling was “engaging, enjoyable and beneficial” to attendees, Jones said.
The guest speaker, Peroutka, is an Anne Arundel County lawyer who has recently campaigned over social media to impeach Gov. Larry Hogan (R) over COVID-19 restrictions.
