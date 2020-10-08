A St. Mary’s grand jury this week handed down indictments charging two Lexington Park men with first-degree murder for an alleged beating which killed a 63-year-old Callaway man.
Tyrell Maurice Birdine, 20, and Delante Javon Holley, 28, have been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree assault, after initially being arrested and charged with attempted murder last month following the alleged attack shortly after midnight on Sept. 13, which sent Twain Belafonte Harrod, 63, to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, where he died over a week later, on the night of Sept. 21.
Birdine and Holley were arrested shortly after the incident. District court charging papers allege Harrod had called out of a car to confront the men who were seen in a confrontation with a woman, and was pulled out of the car and beaten outside of an apartment in the Riverbay subdivision in Lexington Park.
Harrod was found critically injured in a speeding vehicle which state police had pulled over later, charging papers say.
A fundraiser for Harrod’s funeral expenses has been established at www.gofundme.com/f/lost-of-our-dad-twain-harrod.
Police investigating attempted robbery in Leonardtown
At press time this week, police were investigating an attempted robbery in Leonardtown on Tuesday night.
According to the Sheriff’s office, at about 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to the Breton View Drive in Leonardtown for an attempted robbery, where a woman said she had been traveling on Newtowne Neck Road and stopped in the roadway to turn left onto Bull Road.
The woman was approached by a white male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, according to the sheriff’s office and was allegedly armed with a handgun.
Police say the man attempted to gain access to the woman’s vehicle through her passenger door, but was unsuccessful gaining access to the vehicle and the woman left in her vehicle. The armed man fled the area on foot, police say, and canine units could not track his location.
Those with information on this incident are asked to contact Deputy Dale Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 78098, or by email at Dale.Smith@stmarysmd.com.
