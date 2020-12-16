While the COVID-19 pandemic continues, a surge in cases over the past few weeks has led to concern regarding an increase in hospitalizations.
St. Mary’s commissioners convened as the board of health at their meeting on Tuesday, where Dr. Meena Brewster, health officer for the county, provided updates regarding the coronavirus.
Brewster said, “We’ve had five record-breaking weeks of increased cases” with at least 300 cases confirmed last week. She said so far, 33% of the county’s population has been tested at least once.
As of Tuesday morning, 2,984 total cases have been confirmed in St. Mary's since the start of the pandemic, with 74 fatalities among county residents and 31 in the county among non-county residents. Brewster claimed the number of fatalities in St. Mary's significantly increased over the past several weeks.
With the new case rate up to 30 per 100,000 people, hospitalizations have also increased within the county, as well as the state.
“This is one of the more concerning metrics,” Brewster said. “There has definitely been an increase, as there have in other jurisdictions across the state.” Approximately 30 St. Mary’s County residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) inquired what the impact has been on hospitals.
“I keep seeing on the news every night these hospital staffs are at a breaking point. … Are we in the same boat as them?” he asked.
“Maryland has been discussed as a red zone because of the surge in numbers,” Brewster replied. “We have seen hospitalizations increase throughout the state, some hospitals have reached pretty high saturation.”
The health officer said in St. Mary’s County, “Our hospital has definitely seen an increased volume and COVID-19 is a portion of the volume.” She said they will not report the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations specific for MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for confidentiality reasons.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, however, recently began publishing data on hospitalizations. According to the most recent data available, 26.6 patients at MedStar St. Mary's on average over seven days were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19, a continued increase from previous weeks.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) suggested inviting Dr. Stephen Michaels, chief operating and medical officer at the hospital, to next board of health meeting to be part of the discussion.
“I have to tell you, I do have frustration myself and a lot of people have reached out to me frustrated that the health department is just too overbearing,” Hewitt said, pointing out if St. Mary’s hospitals aren’t struggling too much, there is nothing to point to when residents are not compliant with COVID-19 guidelines. He referred to Ridge Hardware, which was recently shut down by the department for not requiring staff or customers to wear masks in the store after multiple warnings.
“I appreciate your comments, commissioner, I definitely will consider that further,” Brewster said.
Hewitt said, “It’s very narrow-minded, you have it your way or no way.”
Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said he disagrees with the narrow-minded comment.
“All I have seen throughout this community is an educational effort,” he said.
The commissioner claimed the last time he checked, the sheriff’s office has not arrested anyone or issued fines related to COVID-19 violations. “When it comes down to it, we asked you, we told you and now we have to make you. … We just ask you are in compliance," O'Connor said.
New testing site in Lexington Park
“We have opened today a new site for testing in Lexington Park at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department,” Brewster said, adding the Leonardtown testing site at the health department’s main office on Peabody Street will continue as well, both open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Residents can get tested at either site with no cost or appointment, but Brewster said the demand at the sites has been very high. Although there is now a drive-thru option as well as a walk-up option, she said the mechanism “is not going to be like a fast food drive-thru. … We’re focused on quality” and are trying to register residents to a patient portal so they are able to access their test results electronically, since the health department is no longer making calls for negative results.
“We’re in the process of trying to hire more people and train more people and have them supporting those sites to help with the surge in demand,” she said.
Regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, Brewster mentioned the health department launched a new webpage “for the community to get local updates.” She said the page will be updated as information develops and currently, “there is a great set" of frequently asked questions available on the site.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) asked whether there was any vaccine in the county with Brewster replying, “not yet.”