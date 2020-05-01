St. Mary's homeless shelter eyes new location

Negotiations regarding purchasing the Great Mills Road building which currently houses The Mission, a daytime home for people who are homeless, would not be financially viable for the group, the shelter’s director said, so the shelter will likely relocate to a new spot.
The Mission, which usually provides the homeless with a place to freshen up and stay during daytime hours, currently rents a spot on Great Mills Road, which is being sold by the owner. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The Mission has not been able to run traditionally, now providing tents, food, showers and supplies to the county’s homeless. But for the purchasing process, COVID-19 hasn’t really gotten in the way, according to the nonprofit’s director.
Director Richard Myers had previously raised funds with the goal to purchase the current building, but conditions of that purchase were not acceptable to The Mission, he said this week.
“It was kind of like the Lord was closing one door and opening another,” Myers said. “Even though we weren’t able to come to terms, over the years, we’ve been there on and off, and they’ve been really good to us.”
Purchasing the current property would also prove difficult because The Mission would have to lease out some space, which could cause issues with the organization’s 501(c)(3) status, Myers said.
The presumptive new spot for The Mission will be just up the road, off Sheriff Miedzinski Way across from the new sheriff’s district office location, Myers said, and with current funds raised, the shelter only needs to raise a little more than $34,000 to make a down payment for a permanent shelter.
The new spot costs less than the current property, is close to the new sheriff’s office station and is 3,600 square feet larger, Myers said. The large space would be ideal for holding church services.
“When you go inside, it’s just so appealing because it’s actually so much better than we thought, we were just super happy about it,” he said.
The Mission is attempting to raise the remaining cash for the down payment through fundraising before June 15, with an estimated settlement date of July 1.
Depending on the state’s reopening, there “might be a little delta” between when the new location would open and the old location would close, but Myers is hoping to set up a temporary spot if that happens, either at a local church or local business, he said.
