After being vacant since last summer, the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County has hired a new executive director.
Roy Alvey, a housing authority board member, said they hired Simone Ross from Brooklyn, N.Y.
Alvey said Ross is supposed to start work on Friday, Jan. 6. Her start date was delayed for a few days due to a medical emergency with her family, he said.
“She’s highly qualified,” Alvey said on Wednesday, Jan. 3.
The agency’s longtime director, Dennis Nicholson, retired last June or July, Alvey said.
Tomika Scriber, a deputy director of the housing authority, did not respond to an email or phone call for this story.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) sent a letter to Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development on Dec. 28 about the deadline to spend $1.4 million in housing funds.
Crosby said the funds, which are from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, were supposed to be spent by Dec. 31.
The St. Mary’s Housing Authority was trying to assist 150 families who have applied for rental assistance, but so far had only been able to process 50 applications, Crosby’s letter states.
On Wednesday, Brandy Bottalico, a public information officer with the Maryland Department of Housing, said that applicable portion of the funds are in phase 2 and do not have a Dec. 31 deadline. Crosby said those funds were received in late November.
Alvey and Del. Todd Morgan (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) said the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s is a quasi-state agency.