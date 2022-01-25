Jamar Daron Moss, 40, of Huntingtown was indicted on Jan. 10 for attempted second-degree rape, a third-degree sex offense, third-degree burglary and misdemeanor assault in St. Mary's County.
On Nov. 8, 2021, Moss knocked on the rear patio door of a patio in the 46700 block of Marshall Boulevard and was let inside by a 37-year-old female who knew him from past social interactions, a charging document states. Moss allegedly followed the woman into her room and suffocated her with his hands and then urinated on and sexually assaulted her. Afterward, Moss allegedly sat on the edge of the bed and smoked crack cocaine.
The incident was captured on a hidden "nanny" camera in the bedroom, the charging document states.
He was ordered held without bond on Nov. 9 and 10.
Bowie, Great Mills men charged with attempted murder
Tyrell Marquice Birdine, 21, of Great Mills and Deandre Marquise Robinson, 30, of Bowie were each indicted on Jan. 10 for attempted first-degree murder and other charges stemming from a Sept. 30, 2021, incident at Chancellor's Run and Horsehead roads in Great Mills.
Birdine and Robinson were with a 33-year-old man in a blue Mercedes that made multiple stops. At one point, an argument ensued and the victim got out of the vehicle. Birdine also got out of the vehicle and allegedly fired five shots at the victim, striking him four times, according to the charging document.
The victim, identified as Donald Levi Warrick, 33, was shot in the right shoulder, twice in the right thigh and once in the abdomen. He was transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Police said they found five shell casings on the road.
According to a charging document, Robinson allegedly handed Birdine a satchel believed to have contained a gun and told Birdine to "kill the n----."
Birdine was identified as "T-Raw" in the charging document, and allegedly has a "T-Raw" tattoo on his chest.
Birdine and Robinson were both ordered held without bond on Oct. 10 and 11, respectively.
Also on Jan. 10, Robinson was indicted for drug trafficking and other charges. According to the indictment, on Oct. 8, 2021, Robinson possessed cocaine, heroin and a firearm after having been convicted of a disqualifying crime and after having committed a violent crime.