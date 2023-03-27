Lorenzini

St. Mary's Circuit Court Judge Amy Lorenzini is on the 2023 listing of Maryland’s Top 100 Women. 

 Circuit Court photo

The Daily Record has named Judge Amy Lorenzini of the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County to its 2023 listing of Maryland’s Top 100 Women.

Maryland’s Top 100 Women was founded in 1996 to recognize outstanding achievements by women demonstrated through professional accomplishments, community leadership and mentoring.