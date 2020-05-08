St. Mary's library group in need of book donation room space

Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library, a nonprofit group which advocates for the local public library system, is looking for a space to store more than 200,000 donated books to be sold during its popular spring and fall book sales, since the room they have been using in the old Leonardtown library will now be used to store election equipment.
Lloyd Timberlake, vice president of the county’s library foundation and the Friends group, told The Enterprise this week the group was using a small, unheated room in the old Leonardtown library, where volunteers would sort and store books throughout the year. While the building used to be an armory during the Cold War, the donation room was once used as a shooting gallery.
The Friends group holds two book sales every year at the county fairgrounds — a one-day sale in the fall and a three-day sale in the spring. Last year, the spring sale raised $55,000 for the county library system, and overall these sales have raised $650,000 since their inception, according to Timberlake.
“It’s a much-loved event” and is usually “incredibly crowded,” he said.
The new Leonardtown library and Garvey Senior Activity Center are now ready to open, and although there was a request to continue using the room in the old library at least until the end of the year, the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections has claimed the 10,000- square-foot building in its entirety to store election equipment.
The library group was on track to move into another area of the old library once the new library opened, but the St. Mary’s County commissioners notified them in late November the space would not be available, according to Rebecca Vanecko, president of the group.
“We’ve been scrambling ever since,” she said.
The books have to be out of the old donation room by June 1, Timberlake said, mentioning he had been “driving around the county trying to find vacant buildings” and “sending letters to people who might know” about an available space. If nothing is found, the only option would be to “pulp the books.”
In the past, there has been some contention between county commissioners and the libraries, after several controversial events were held at the Lexington Park branch, including a sex education class and a drag queen story hour.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) told The Enterprise on Wednesday the elections board wants to consolidate its equipment, rather than continuing to store it in the vacant old Carver school building and another building in Leonardtown, which is way they are moving into the old library.
“It’s beneficial to [the board of elections], no doubt,” he said.
Guy mentioned he has been speaking with Michael Blackwell, director of the county library administration, about helping find a new space within one of the other county libraries, but “we haven’t done anything yet,” he said.
He said commissioners had to be careful when helping the nonprofit because if they help one, others will step up and ask for similar things.
When considering relocating the donation room within the old Garvey center building, the commissioner said there probably wouldn’t be enough room available, as that building “had minimal space to begin with.”
He said the old Leonardtown library is also not a big building and was set to be demolished once the new library and senior center opened, before the county decided to use it for storage instead.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said this week that some commissioners have “looked into trying to help” the Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library, but other commissioners believe it’s the library’s job to find a location.
“The board of elections is using all of the space” at the old library, but “we’ve identified some potential spaces which I think is something we can work toward,” he said. ”Hopefully by June 1, but we aren’t talking about it until it has been worked through.”
“I don’t know where they are with that now,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said of the donation room search, but mentioned the library group could possibly do something at the vacant Carver building.
The Friends group is willing to consider all kinds of spaces, Vanecko said in an email. “We don’t have to have the whole building,” and would be able to “tuck into a section of an industrial space or a rental house or empty storefront.”
They are also willing to share space with another nonprofit, she said.
“We understand that landlords may not be able to donate a property for years on end,” but “we would be happy to be good tenants for even a short period of time,” Vanecko added.
The group is looking to occupy a space for at least two years and their biggest needs include a flat entrance or ramp to trolley books, at least 1,875 square feet, which could be broken up into different rooms, and at least a modest amount of temperature control so books don’t mildew.
The group would pay all utilities and insurance, and will clean and paint an area if need be, but would prefer not to pay any rent, “as all the money from the sale of the donated books goes right back into our community libraries to pay for popular things like the 3D printers, books, online digital books, furniture upgrades” and more, Vanecko said. “But if we can’t find a fully donated space, we’d also be willing to consider a greatly reduced rent.”
The group is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which means they are recognized by the federal government as a nonprofit and landlords can write off the full market value of rent or reduced rent if they donate the space to them.
Anyone who knows of a possible space for the Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library donation room can contact the group via email at folstmarys.board@gmail.com.
