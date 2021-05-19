A man who was lynched in Leonardtown while being held on accusations of assault in 1887 was among 34 posthumously pardoned by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) earlier this month.
Benjamin Hance, a 22-year-old African American man, was lynched by a mob in 1887 in St. Mary's County's only documented lynching.
After being arrested on allegations he assaulted Alice Bailey, a white woman, in May 1887 after asking for directions and allegedly making "several indecent proposals" before being accused of throwing her on the ground when she attempted to run, Hance was taken to the old jail in Leonardtown, now a museum outside of the county's circuit courthouse.
Early in the morning on June 17, according to an 1887 copy of The Enterprise held by the Maryland State Archives, "a body of men, disguised and thoroughly equipped for the occasion" broke into the jail and demanded entry, which John Clements, the jail keeper, initially refused before the mob broke down the jail door.
Clements was then held at gunpoint as the mob went to what is now the Port of Leonardtown Winery and lynched Hance.
Hance is now buried at Old St. Aloysius Cemetery off Hollywood Road. The members of the mob were never identified or charged, although a grand jury had been empaneled to investigate, according to The Enterprise, which denounced the lynching "as against the law of God and man," but also claimed Hance was "guilty of an attempt to outrage innocence."
Earlier this month, on May 8, Hogan issued pardons to 34 victims of lynching in Maryland at a racial reckoning ceremony.
Hogan said he had initially decided to study the case of Howard Cooper, a 15-year-old African American boy who was lynched in Towson in 1885 after being accused and convicted, by an all-white jury that deliberated for under a minute, of rape and assault.
"Studying this case led me to dig deeper, and to seek out details," Hogan said.
The 34 lynchings occurred from 1854 to 1933.
"My hope is that this action, will at least, in some way, help to right these horrific wrongs," he said.
In St. Mary's, a second jar of soil from the grounds of where Hance was lynched is now on display, in the cell of the Old Jail where he was held. Another jar was collected in Nov. 2019 and sent to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, located in Montgomery, Ala.
The Equal Justice Initiative is partnering with the St. Mary's County Museum Division to establish a historical marker telling Hance's story.
The marker, which will be unveiled on Nov. 1 this year, will be two-sided, with one side telling the story of Hance, and the other, a statement about racial justice, according to a news release from the museum division.
Those who were absolved from the guilt of their alleged criminal offenses included a man from Calvert County. Charles Whitely, who was seized from jail and lynched in or near Prince Frederick on or about June 6, 1886, was issued a pardon as to the allegations of attempted assault for which he was arraigned.
Information about documented lynchings in Maryland from the 1860s through the 1930s is available on the Maryland archives website at http://slavery.msa.maryland.gov/html/casestudies/judge_lynch.html.