A 19-year-old Lexington Park man is behind bars after being arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder.
The charges filed against the defendant, identified in court documents as Steve Yair Hernandez-Maldonado, stem from a verbal argument that allegedly turned physical, resulting in a man stabbed during the July 21 altercation on Winding Way in Lexington Park.
One of the victims — identified by a St. Mary’s sheriff’s deputy in court documents as Jason Avalos Hernandez — sustained stab wounds to the upper body, which were believed to be life-threatening.
According to Deputy David Lawrence, Hernandez was flown to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The stabbing occurred outside a residence. Hernandez was located inside the home by a deputy.
The weapon allegedly used was described by witnesses as a 3-to-5-inch folding knife. Police gave no indication in court documents that the knife allegedly used was recovered.
Hernandez-Maldonado was taken by deputies to the agency’s District 3 station to be interviewed.
“The defendant’s hands and arms were checked prior to being placed in the interview room,” Lawrence wrote in the charging documents. “There were no observations of blood stains on his bare skin. The defendant’s clothing was checked for any signs of blood and located on the bottoms of his pants legs were deep red staining. It is probable based on the description of the knife the defendant used in the assault of the victim he would have been closed enough for the victim’s blood to transfer onto his clothing.”
Lawrence stated Hernandez-Maldonado was advised of his Miranda rights and told deputies he would not speak to them without an attorney present.
“The defendant was also found to have an active arrest warrant for assault second-degree and theft $100 to under $1,500,” Lawrence stated.
Hernandez-Maldonado has been charged with one count each of first- and second-degree attempted murder and first- and second-degree assault.
After two reviews, Hernandez-Maldonado remains incarcerated on a no-bond status. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 22.
Hernandez-Maldonado is being represented by the public defenders office.
None of the other men involved in the July 21 fight have been charged.