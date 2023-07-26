A 19-year-old Lexington Park man is behind bars after being arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The charges filed against the defendant, identified in court documents as Steve Yair Hernandez-Maldonado, stem from a verbal argument that allegedly turned physical, resulting in a man stabbed during the July 21 altercation on Winding Way in Lexington Park.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews