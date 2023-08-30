A 70-year-old St. Mary’s County man who was tried and convicted of shooting to death a 21-year-old man in April 2002 has died, a local funeral home confirmed this week.
Martin Charles Abell had filed five petitions for relief with the court system after being sentenced to life plus 22 years by Judge C. Clarke Raley. Abell had his sentenced reduced to 40 years in 2014.
The incident that led to Abell’s conviction occurred outside his family’s Great Mills Road pawn shop. According to court testimony, Abell’s 25-year-old son was thrown onto the road as he reached into a car that the driver, Matthew Shawn Jones, was backing out of the store’s parking lot.
Martin Abell fired two shots from a revolver. The first shot missed the vehicle while the second shot struck Jones in the head. Jones died 10 days later.
Abell, who testified at his murder trial, told the court the first shot was an attempt to scare the driver and the second was to “throw some glass at him.”
The defendant maintained his belief at the time that Jones was going to kill his son but it was not his intent to kill Jones.
Abell was convicted of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder — one count for intent to kill or inflict serious bodily injury and another for “depraved heart” murder.
Colleen Jones, the victim’s mother, contacted Southern Maryland News earlier this week to report she received a recorded message from a victim’s notification organization that Abell had died Aug. 27 while incarcerated at Western Correctional Institute in Cumberland.
Colleen Jones said the attended all of Abell’s appeal and parole hearings.
“I feel like after 21 years, I have finally gotten closure,” Colleen Jones said.
According to his obituary posted by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Abell, who had once been a waterman and resided in Hollywood, is survived by four children and seven siblings.