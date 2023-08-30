A 70-year-old St. Mary’s County man who was tried and convicted of shooting to death a 21-year-old man in April 2002 has died, a local funeral home confirmed this week.

Martin Charles Abell had filed five petitions for relief with the court system after being sentenced to life plus 22 years by Judge C. Clarke Raley. Abell had his sentenced reduced to 40 years in 2014.


  

