A 26-year-old St. Mary's County man died early Saturday morning after a firework he was holding exploded, marking the second fireworks-related death this year in Maryland.

Deputy state fire marshals responded to the 19900 block of Poplar Hill Creek Lane off Medleys Neck Road in Leonardtown at around 2:45 a.m. for a man injured after a firework he was holding exploded.


  

