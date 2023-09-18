A 26-year-old St. Mary's County man died early Saturday morning after a firework he was holding exploded, marking the second fireworks-related death this year in Maryland.
Deputy state fire marshals responded to the 19900 block of Poplar Hill Creek Lane off Medleys Neck Road in Leonardtown at around 2:45 a.m. for a man injured after a firework he was holding exploded.
Upon the arrival of emergency medical personnel, William Michael McFann of Piney Point was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Investigators later concluded that McFann had placed a fireworks mortar tube on his upper chest and attempted to ignite it, according to a release from the fire marshal's office. The firework then exploded, killing him.
"A family's life has been changed forever, and this is a tragic reminder that fireworks should be left to the professionals," State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in the release. "I've said it before, and I will say it again: the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state."
This is the second such tragedy to occur in Maryland in the last few months.
Around 9 p.m. on July 5, the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to Bannister Circle in Waldorf after a caller reported that a man had been injured while setting off fireworks.
Damon Hammond, 20, died after a mortar he was holding exploded, causing serious chest and hand injuries that claimed his life.
If residents do decide to celebrate with fireworks on their own, the state fire marshal’s office offered several tips on how to do so safely.
First, purchase fireworks in the location where you intend to discharge them. Local municipalities maintain a list of which fireworks are permitted for use in the area.
Read and follow all label warnings and instructions and do not allow small children to use fireworks, and do not consume alcohol while using fireworks.
Have a bucket of water or a hose available to extinguish any fireworks that have been used, and always remember to fully extinguish any remains of fireworks in water before disposal.