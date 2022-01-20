On Jan. 20, a 53-year-old Hollywood man was ordered to serve 18 months of jail time as part of a 10-year sentence for a third-degree sex offense, a felony.
One count of felony sex abuse of a minor against George Christian Anderson was dismissed as part of an Alford plea agreement. In an Alford plea, a defendant acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence to support a conviction.
According to the indictment, Anderson rubbed a girl's buttocks and attempted to touch her genitalia.
"There's a lot of moving pieces," assistant state's attorney Sarah Proctor said in court. "He's been a family friend since the kids were very, very young," she said of Anderson, noting he lived close by to the family of the children in question.
After the court hearing, Proctor said Anderson's girlfriend reported the suspected abuse when she saw him in bed with a girl.
During the investigation, the girl and her sister reported that their father and grandfather also sexually abused them, Proctor said.
The girls' mother, father and grandfathered were all arrested, along with Anderson, on June 9, 2021.
Ali Lyn DeMarr, 36, of Great Mills, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of child neglect on Nov. 16. A felony charge of sex abuse of a minor was dismissed. She was released on her own recognizance on June 10 only because she was eight months pregnant with twins, Proctor said. Her sentencing date has not been set.
The girls' father, Elvis Wade Pace, 43, of Great Mills was charged with three counts of sex abuse of a minor and ordered held without bond. No trial date was available.
The girls' grandfather, Alexander Desales DeMarr, 64, of Great Mills pleaded guilty to one count of sex abuse of a minor on Oct. 22, according to the state courts' website. Three counts were dismissed. His sentencing date is Feb. 4 at 3:30 p.m.
Proctor said there are 12 kids in the family, but Ali Lyn DeMarr only has the two infants. The Maryland Department of Social Services was given jurisdiction over the remaining 10 children, Proctor said.
The sexual abuse involved girls, she said, adding that the oldest involved are now 15 and 14.
The trauma they face cannot be differentiated between Anderson and the girls' father and grandfather, Proctor told Judge Michael J. Stamm. According to an indictment, the abuse occurred between Jan. 1, 2019 and May 11, 2011, although Proctor said the parents knew that the girls' grandfather had been sexually abusing them for years.
"You're all equally responsible," Stamm said on Jan. 20.
Although Anderson's attorney, Shane Mattingly, said Anderson was deemed a low risk to reoffend, Stamm ordered him to complete a sex offender program and register as a lifetime sex offender.
Anderson was ordered not to have contact with either of the two oldest girls and any children under age 16. He will have to complete five years of supervised probation upon his release from jail.
Mattingly asked for work release for Anderson, but Proctor noted that it's not currently being offered due to COVID-19.
"For many years before this, he had been an asset to this particular family," Mattingly said. "This is an extremely odd situation."
Anderson was given credit for 224 days served, most of which was on a release with an electronic device.