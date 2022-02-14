A 49-year-old California man got four years of active time in prison for a misdemeanor assault that left a woman with extensive injuries.
Judge David Densford accepted an Alford plea from Keith Philip Tucker, 49, which stemmed from Feb. 21, 2020, when police responded to the 22500 block of Armsworthy Court in California. In an Alford plea, the defendant admits the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction. A felony assault charge was nolle prossed, or dismissed.
Densford said the case was "very convoluted" and involved several other persons after they left an Applebee's restaurant.
The victim, Tanya Tchinski, testified prior to sentencing and said her friend, Angela Meador, and Tucker got into a heated argument and Tucker cut her boyfriend William Goodwin's hand and then threw Meador on the ground and kicked her in the head and abdomen.
Tchniski said she got out of the vehicle, which all parties had been in, and "tried to throw myself on top of [Meador]."
Tchinski said Tucker grabbed her by the hair, punched her in the head and kicked her in the lower back. "I got free and started to run. He caught me and started to kick me in the lower back," she said. "He picked me up and threw me against the vehicle, and he then started punching and kicking me."
Tchinski said the son of Tucker's girlfriend, Karin Kless, came out of the house and screamed at his mother. "When is this going to end? When is he going to change? He could've killed her," she said. Tchinski said the 15-year-old boy brought towels out of the house and rendered aid to her.
Tchinski said she had a concussion and was afraid to go to sleep in the hospital for fear that she would die, noting it was her seventh concussion.
"I couldn't walk for weeks," she said, noting her husband had to bathe her.
"I can't remember the simplest tasks on my job," she said.
"I'm 40 years old now, and I feel like I'm 65 years old," she said.
She asked for $7,500 in restitution to have dental work done. Densford said a hearing on that will be held within 30 days.
Defense attorney David H. Chapman asked for time served, which was one year and 114 days.
"We strongly disagree with the facts set forth today," he said. Noting that an investigation was recorded on video, he added, "I can assure you, it's not what we heard today."
"Mr. Tucker was attempting to get his girlfriend out of the car," Chapman said, adding that Meador grabbed Tucker and said, "Get your hands off my boyfriend." Chapman said Tucker threw Meador into a pile of leaves in the yard and someone hit him in the back of the head. In response, he said Tucker threw Tchinski against the vehicle.
Chapman said Tchinski had a half-inch laceration on her forehead.
Densford noted that an indictment against Tucker was pending having to do with prescription drugs, and he was on probation in Charles County at the time of the offense.
Tucker apologized to the victim and her family. "It was an argument that got out of hand," he said, noting it was the first time he had met Tchinski.
Assistant state's attorney Sarah Proctor said Tucker has four theft convictions, two from 2014 in Charles County and two from 2020 in St. Mary's.
Proctor noted that several protective orders had been issued against Tucker in regard to his girlfriend, Karin Kless, but the charges were dismissed because Kless didn't show up to court. Tucker said she's still his girlfriend but moved to Indiana.
"I have been to a treatment program and am working on mental health and addiction issues," Tucker said, noting that he had a torn meniscus in his left knee in 2014 and became addicted to Percocet. Later, he said he was prescribed Xanax and Adderall and got hooked on them, too.
"I don't know what happened, but what happened to her is way out of proportion," Densford said.
He gave Tucker a 10-year sentence with all but four years suspended with one year and 114 days of credit for time served in jail, three months of which was in a drug treatment program. Densford said the four-year active time was twice what the guidelines called for.
At the beginning of the hearing, which lasted 2½ hours, Tucker's attorney said he just learned about outstanding warrants for his client out of Charles County.
Chapman said Tucker was initially released on his own recognizance in the assault case, but failed to appear for court and was arrested on Oct. 19, 2020, and had been in jail or the treatment program ever since.
Tchinski's father, Jim Burt, also testified. "Before this attack, she was a different person," he said of his daughter.
Her husband, Ben Tchinski, said he was in San Diego at the time of the incident. He said she had a dislocated jaw and bruised tailbone and "was bruised all over."