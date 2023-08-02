A 41-year-old Great Mills man charged with helping dispose the body of a man late last year entered a guilty plea in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court July 27. Judge Amy Lorenzini sentenced the defendant, Larry Joseph Murphy, to one year in jail after he pleaded guilty to burying/disposing a body in an unauthorized place.

According to court records, Lorenzini gave Murphy credit for 186 days he has been behind bars.


  

