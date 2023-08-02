A 41-year-old Great Mills man charged with helping dispose the body of a man late last year entered a guilty plea in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court July 27. Judge Amy Lorenzini sentenced the defendant, Larry Joseph Murphy, to one year in jail after he pleaded guilty to burying/disposing a body in an unauthorized place.
According to court records, Lorenzini gave Murphy credit for 186 days he has been behind bars.
The court documents charging Murphy with the crime, which were filed by Sgt. Roger Schwarb of the Maryland State Police, stated Murphy initially denied helping co-defendant Michelina Desiree Goodwin with the disposal of James Volodmir Nalborczyk’s body.
Nalborczyk was reported missing by family members last December.
Goodwin, 45, of Great Mills had been in a relationship with Nalborczyk, 50.
According to Schwarb, Goodwin allegedly told members of Nalborczyk’s family that the couple had broken up, prompting him to leave her residence in a company vehicle and head for Virginia.
Schwarb’s investigation of Nalborczyk’s disappearance led to the conclusion foul play was involved.
When Goodwin was questioned she told police during an argument she had with Nalborczyk at her residence Dec. 11 she retrieved a handgun from her bedroom and pointed it at him. Goodwin said the gun went off, with the bullet striking Nalborczyk in the back, killing him.
She told investigators she got Murphy to help her dispose of the body. Court documents state the disposal of Nalborczyk’s body occurred Dec. 17, 2022.
Schwarb stated body segments were located buried in Lexington Park and Nanjemoy.
Goodwin was arrested, charged and later indicted on first-degree murder charges, plus firearm use in a violent crime and burying a body in an unauthorized place.
According to a docket summary, Goodwin’s murder trial is expected to start in late February next year and could last 10 days.
In entering a guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge, Murphy’s charge of being an after-the-fact accessory to a murder was dropped.
He was represented by attorney Cynthia S. Panos. The case was prosecuted by Donna C. Petterson of the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.