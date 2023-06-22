A 48-year-old St. Mary’s County man was sentenced this month to 75 years in prison after being convicted earlier this year of sex offenses which a jury deemed victimized a minor female. Defendant Brian Steven Spicuzza’s sentence was imposed June 16 in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court by Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis.
According to court records, other female minors were allegedly sexually abused by the defendant as well.
Court documents filed by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office detectives in early 2022 described the encounters Spicuzza had with minors starting in November 2020.
Spicuzza allegedly offered marijuana, alcohol and vape smoking to girls in exchange for sexual favors when they came to his apartment.
During a five-day jury trial this past January, Spicuzza was found guilty of one count each of sex abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense and four counts of second-degree rape.
According to court records, in total Spicuzza was sentenced to 115 years with Stanalonis suspending 40 years. The remaining 75 years will be served by the defendant in the state division of corrections.
Spicuzza will be placed on five years of supervised probation with lifetime sex offender supervision.
According to a press release from the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Spicuzza must register as a sex offender on the sexual offender registry for life and was ordered to have no contact with any minors, including the victims in this case.
Prosecution of the case was handled by Sarah Proctor, senior assistant state’s attorney.
Spicuzza was represented by attorneys Kevin J. McDevitt and Andrew Jezic.