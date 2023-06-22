Brian Steven Spicuzza

A 48-year-old St. Mary’s County man was sentenced this month to 75 years in prison after being convicted earlier this year of sex offenses which a jury deemed victimized a minor female. Defendant Brian Steven Spicuzza’s sentence was imposed June 16 in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court by Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis.

According to court records, other female minors were allegedly sexually abused by the defendant as well.


  

