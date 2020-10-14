As local emergency services in St. Mary's County continue to experience a strain, government officials are working to provide supplemental emergency medical service responses to citizens.
At last week's county commissioner meeting, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) pointed out the county’s EMS system “is at critical mass” and has been “relying heavily on mutual aid” from Charles and Prince George’s counties. Although the county is seeing an increased trend in the need for ambulances, the commissioner said “volunteers are trying their hardest to do the best they can with the resources they have.”
Each of the county's seven volunteer rescue squads have asked the county for assistance in their ambulances' staffing, particularly in daytime hours when many volunteers are at their regular employment places.
The increased need for services does not mean people aren’t getting ambulances but rather there is a delay in getting them, O'Connor said, mentioning the problem is being addressed immediately as the county works to patch gaps with “local resources.”
According to a press release, the county plans to contract with private emergency medical technicians and paramedic EMS service providers to address the immediate need using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding. The county will partner with local rescue squads to place contract EMTs at local rescue squads. Contract EMTs, in partnership with the local rescue squads, will use the rescue squads' ambulances for response and transport of persons needing emergency medical treatment.
In addition, contract paramedics, who will be paid, would be stationed at the department of emergency services and would operate county-owned advanced life support vehicles that have been purchased under federal CARES Act funding.
Stephen Walker, director of the department of emergency services in the county, told Southern Maryland News this week that $475,000 has been slotted for the additional EMS personnel.
The director mentioned the strain on staff is due to a number of factors, including the growing population of the county and the COVID-19 pandemic. While younger volunteers are working regular jobs during the day, many older, retired volunteers “won’t go on runs” because they are concerned about getting sick.
The county is also exploring the purchase of an ambulance that would be owned by the county and used as a further supplement to the county's volunteer EMS services. Walker said the idea behind the extra vehicle would be “if all else fails” emergency services staff could transport a person to the hospital, assisting the county’s advanced life support unit.
“We’ll never get rid of the partnership,” Walker said of EMS volunteers, “but it’s time to supplement” as the department’s goal is to take care of community and get help to people “as quickly as possible.”