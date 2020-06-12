St. Mary's opioid deaths increased slightly in 2019: data

There were more opioid overdose deaths in St. Mary’s in 2019 than in 2018, and according to the latest state-level figures, in the first quarter of 2020 had just as many deaths as the first quarter of 2019.
In all, 31 people died of an opioid overdose in St. Mary’s in 2019, according to the state’s Opioid Operational Command Center’s annual report, a 14.8% increase from the previous year, in which 27 died.
In the first quarter of 2020, which ran from January to March, four died of drug and alcohol intoxication, matching the numbers of the first quarter of 2019. Of those, all eight involved opioids, and three each year involved fentanyl.
Since the state health department started processing drug and alcohol-related deaths in 2007, opioid overdose deaths in the county initially increased, before peaking in 2017 at 33.
The numbers have not climbed down from there, though, plateauing in the same area every year since then.
St. Mary’s trends below the statewide age-adjusted mortality rate of 32 unintentional opioid-related deaths per 100,000 people, with a going rate 25.6 deaths per 100,000 people.
Steve Schuh, the director of the state’s Opioid Operational Command Center, noted in the report because the data only goes up to March of this year, it does not necessarily show the full impact of COVID-19 on opioid overdose deaths.
The report also says there are concerning “general trends” regarding the virus’s effects on opioid use are emerging, including disruption to in-person treatment.
“It is still impossible to understand precisely when the pandemic first affected the substance-use landscape and exactly what the earliest ramifications may have been,” Schuh wrote. The state is also concerned about a sudden influx of fentanyl entering the country at the end of COVID-19 related travel bans, making up for lost time after being shut out.
St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jason Babcock said the office had so far investigated seven fatal overdoses this year, as of Thursday, with “more pending the medical examiner’s review.”
Schuh wrote in the report that in the state as a whole, drug and alcohol fatalities increased slightly in the first quarter of 2020 compared to last year, including both opioid deaths and “substantial increases” in cocaine- and alcohol-related deaths.
In Charles County, opioid overdose deaths increased by 36.8%, from 19 total in 2018 to 26 in 2019; and increased again in 2020, comparing the first quarter: three died in the first quarter of 2019, and six died in the first quarter of 2020.
In Calvert County, the total opioid overdose fatalities stayed the same for the past two years at 25, and in the first quarters, decreased from eight in 2019 to four in 2020.
