A race for the third seat on the St. Mary’s County Orphans’ Court was still undecided on Wednesday, July 27, following another round of mail-in ballot counting.

Incumbents Bill Mattingly (R) and Allie Babcock (R) were in first and second places with 33.7% and 25.1%. Fellow incumbent Michael R. White (R) was leading challenger Ellynne Brice Davis by 100 votes for third.

