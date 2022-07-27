A race for the third seat on the St. Mary’s County Orphans’ Court was still undecided on Wednesday, July 27, following another round of mail-in ballot counting.
Incumbents Bill Mattingly (R) and Allie Babcock (R) were in first and second places with 33.7% and 25.1%. Fellow incumbent Michael R. White (R) was leading challenger Ellynne Brice Davis by 100 votes for third.
On Wednesday afternoon, Elections Director Wendy Adkins said they were counting 714 ballots, a mix of provisional and mail-ins. On Friday, they would count 1,009 ballots, all of which came in after Election Day. There could be some more that come in by July 29, as long as they are postmarked by July 19.
White was in the news earlier this year when one of his brothers filed a civil lawsuit against him and their brother Dan White, an assistant county attorney. Michael White did not return two emails from Southern Maryland News about that suit and his run for reelection.
School board race appears set
In the District 1 school board race to replace Rita Weaver (R) — who finished third in the race for the Republican Party’s nod for commissioner president — Dorothy Andrews was leading Marsha L. Williams, 42.6% to 39%. Both will advance to November’s general election as Karolyn Bender was in third with 18.3%.
Williams, a registered Democrat in the nonpartisan race, picked up 1,578 votes from mail-in ballots through Wednesday as Democrats had more mail-in votes in St. Mary’s. Andrews and Bender, both Republicans, had 819 and 493 mail-in votes at that time.
St. Mary’s County Democrats supported Williams, evidenced by a Facebook post on Tuesday that featured a Williams’ campaign sign that said underneath, “Still in the race!” An earlier Facebook post from July 12 also supported Williams.
Del. Matt Morgan (R) campaigned for Andrews.
Other races show clear winners
Adkins said voter turnout was about 20%, which Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) called disappointing. None of the other races in St. Mary’s were very close.
Guy was ahead in a four-person race with 38% compared to Thomas F. McKay’s 26%, Weaver’s 21% and William R. “BJ” Hall III’s 14.7%. Guy will face Natalie Weech (D) in the fall for commissioner president. Independent Ronald E. Verbos filed as an independent in the race on June 28.
In District 1, incumbent Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) was leading challenger Roy Alvey 56% to 44%. Alvey also ran for the seat in 2018 as an independent. Colvin will face Democrat Sheila Milburn in the fall.
In District 2, incumbent Commissioner Michael Hewitt (R) was leading challenger Marcus Drake, 55% to 44%. Hewitt will face Brandon Russell, a Democrat, in the fall.
In District 3 Republican primary, Mike Alderson Jr. led Elizabeth O’Connor and Dawn Murphy in a race to fill the seat vacated by Commissioner John O’Connor (R). Alderson had 53.6% to 29.9% for Elizabeth O’Connor. Murphy had 16.4%. No Democrat or independent filed.
In District 4, Republican Scott R. Ostrow led Dawn Zimmerman in the race to fill the seat vacated by Commissioner Todd Morgan (R). Ostrow had 55% to 44% for Zimmerman. Ostrow will face Democrat Steve W. Tuttle in the fall.
For St. Mary’s state’s attorney, Republican challenger Jaymi Sterling easily defeated six-term incumbent Richard D. Fritz (R), 71% to 29%. No others filed for the race.
Incumbent Debbie Burch (R) defeated Faye Wheeler, 64.6% to 35.3%, for circuit court clerk. Wheeler ran against Burch in 2018 as a Democrat and lost by 10%.
During a candidate forum this year, Wheeler said she left St. Mary’s Circuit Court’s office in June 2021 to work for the Calvert County Circuit Court clerk’s office, which is led by Democrat Kathy P. Smith. During the forum, Wheeler declined to say whether she would remain a Republican if elected.
For sheriff, Capt. Steve Hall easily defeated John O’Connor and Todd Fleenor in the Republican primary. Hall had 69.4% compared to 18.6% and 11.9% for the other two candidates. No others filed for sheriff.
In state legislative races, Todd Morgan defeated Timothy Gowen 65% to 34% for the Republican nomination in House District 29C to replace Del. Jerry Clark (R). Morgan will face Democrat Bill Bates in the fall.
In House District 29B, incumbent Del. Brian Crosby (D) easily defeated challenger Valarie Dove-Swaringer, 80% to 20%. Crosby faces a rematch with former Republican delegate Deb Rey in the fall.
Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) and Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) faced no opposition in the primary and have no opponent in the general.
Adkins said the results from Friday’s counting should be available by 5 p.m. if not before.
