During their meeting Monday night, the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission reviewed a list of capital budget projects proposed by county government and public schools. The focus of the discussion was on the fiscal 2024 proposals, though the spreadsheet also included projects for the subsequent five years.
The latter component of that list — schools — is the largest line item, totaling nearly $39 million in fiscal 2024.
Kimberly Howe, director of capital planning for the public school system, provided a summary of the projects. Howe stated the list “focuses on improving our aging infrastructure and meeting our lifecycle replacement.”
At this time the amount of construction money the state will be allocating to St. Mary’s for the eligible projects is not known, Howe said.
The fiscal 2024 school projects list includes heating, ventilation, air conditioning and electrical work for the addition to Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School (over $13 million), HVAC systemic renovation at Piney Point Elementary (nearly $9.9 million) and the partial roof replacement at Great Mills High ($6.5 million).
St. Mary’s County's entire capital project summary for the next fiscal year totals nearly $76.7 million, with state and federal allocations and the sale of bonds providing the lion’s share of funding. Not included in the funding source picture at this time are excise tax receipts.
State legislation passed in 2021 repealed St. Mary’s County’s development impact fees and replaced those levies with a building excise tax. According to a synopsis of the legislation, revenues from the tax must be deposited in the county’s general fund.
“I want to make sure the schools are covered,” planning commission member Joe St. Clair stated.
“We’re going to get our share,” said Howe.
During the board’s discussion with Howe, planning commission member Meryl Evans brought up “this ugly ‘R word,’” regarding the school system’s challenge to address St. Mary’s adequate public facilities requirements in terms of potential redistricting.
“The fear is we have development coming forward in the southern part of the county and no capacity,” said Evans, indicating redistricting schools might be the only alternative.
“That’s a logistical nightmare,” Evans said.
“Redistricting is a challenging topic,” said Howe, who noted Leonardtown High School is currently over capacity. She also told the planning commission that while the school system’s enrollment numbers went down during the COVID-19 pandemic, “they are coming back faster than the state average.”
The planning commission forwarded affirmation of its review of the proposed six-year capital projects plan to the county commissioners, deeming the listings to be in compliance of St. Mary’s Comprehensive Plan.