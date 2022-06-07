By a unanimous vote on Monday, June 6, the St. Mary's County Planning Commission decided to adopt tougher regulations for future facilities used to grow and process medical marijuana.
The commissioners decided that, although it's too late to affect a 50,000-square-foot grow house in Abell that sprouted up over the past year on a 26-acre farm, it was best to move forward with the stricter rules.
"It's amazing that got passed," said planning commission member Joe Fazekas of the grow house. "I'm just flabbergasted."
He asked assistant county attorney John Houser if a change in ownership of the Abell grow house would affect its approval from the county. Houser said not as long as operations remain "persistent" at the site without a major gap.
The planning commission decided to restrict future growing and processing operations to three zoning areas: High Intensity Mixed-use, Limited Commercial Industrial and Industrial. The changes affect three chapters of the comprehensive zoning ordinance.
Setbacks would generally be 500 feet from residential areas, for example.
The Abell grow house "is sort of a wake-up call for us to do a better job," planning commission member Meryl Evans said.
In response to a question from planning commission member Joe VanKirk, Houser said that "no other [county or city] regulation has been challenged or overturned." He noted that Queen Anne's County's cannabis facility regulations were challenged in court and upheld.
Previously, St. Mary's County Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said he was not interested in pursuing an investigation of county staff after it was requested by Commissioner John O'Connor (R) in response to rumors he said were spread that he was involved in pushing for approval of the grow house.