The police accountability board and administrative charging committee are just getting started in St. Mary’s County.
The board’s first meeting was July 13, where they voted Joe VanKirk to be vice chair. The county commissioners earlier named Nick Cromwell the chair, which assistant county attorney John Houser said was their duty.
At the nine-member board’s second meeting on Aug. 17, they appointed Michael Deitch and Joyce Dyson to the charging committee. Houser told the board they could appoint a committee chair, but they decided to wait until their Sept. 14 meeting as Houser said it wasn’t pressing. Cromwell, Linda Lymas and Peter Wild had already been appointed by the commissioners to the five-member committee.
During the 20 minutes of the Aug. 17 meeting that were public, Houser said the Maryland Police Training and Standards Commission may offer training for charging committee members from Oct. 17 to 21 at the College of Southern Maryland’s Prince Frederick campus. If ultimately scheduled, Houser postulated that charging committees from all three Southern Maryland counties would meet for the training on those days. Training for the St. Mary’s police accountability board would come later, he said.
Houser noted that he took the training and thought it was only going to be for one day, but it was five 8-hour days.
There is only one active investigation being conducted by the sheriff’s office, Houser said, noting the committee could review it at some point. The committee will review investigations to decide if an officer should be charged.
The accountability board will review any disciplinary actions by the sheriff’s office and can also refer complaints to the sheriff’s office for investigation.
Houser suggested that the accountability board meet on Sept. 14 and Oct. 26 to begin work on drafting an annual report, which is due by Dec. 31.
During the board’s July 13 meeting, they adopted their bylaws. The charging committee has yet to do that.
Creation of the two boards was required by House Bill 670, which was passed last year by the General Assembly when it overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s (R) veto. The override was largely along party lines with only Sen. Katherine A. Klausmeier (D-Baltimore County) joining Republicans in voting no.
Maryland was the first state in the nation to pass a law enforcement officers’ bill of rights in 1974, and was also the first state to repeal such a law, which it did with passage of HB 670, according to WBAL-TV.