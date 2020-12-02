To prepare for the COVID-19 vaccine, the St. Mary’s County Health Department is coordinating with local partners to ensure a safe and orderly plan for distribution, particularly for vulnerable and at-risk populations.
County commissioners convened as the board of health at their meeting on Tuesday, where Dr. Meena Brewster, health officer for the county, provided some health updates along with an outline of how the vaccine will be distributed in the community once it becomes available.
In alignment with Maryland’s official COVID-19 vaccination plan, Brewster said the county will follow a phased approach, initially prioritizing populations with the highest risk of developing complications from COVID-19, as well as frontline workers and essential workers.
Plans for local vaccine distribution are being developed by the health department in partnership with a number of county departments, including the department of emergency services, the sheriff’s office and St. Mary’s County Public Schools, among others.
The health officer said initial COVID-19 vaccination efforts will target those at highest risk of developing complications from COVID-19 and those in critical industries, such as frontline first responders and health care workers evaluating and caring for COVID-19 patients, staff and residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and essential workers, including public safety, education and staff in congregate living facilities.
Determination of the beginning of Phase 2, when others would get the vaccine, will be influenced by a number of factors such as availability of the vaccine and achievement of targeted metrics for vaccination of high-priority Phase 1 groups.
While Brewster mentioned the department is anticipating some vaccine supply to arrive by the end of December, she said eligibility will “expand with each wave” of the vaccine they receive.
“This will be orchestrated through drive-thru mass vaccine clinics for those target populations,” she said.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) mentioned some residents may be skeptical of the vaccine.
“It might make people nervous that there is no long-term test whatsoever on the effects of these,” he said.
“Vaccines responding to the pandemic are going to be new,” Brewster replied. “We don’t have the benefit and the luxury of years of data on the vaccines we are utilizing for this particular virus.” However, she said, the science and testing that goes into developing COVID-19 vaccines “often look to strategies that have been tested for other vaccines.”
Cases continue to increase
“In the past month there has been a sharp surge of cases here in St. Mary’s County,” Brewster told commissioners. While over 30% of the population has been tested at least once so far, there have been 2,350 confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning, along with 62 COVID-19 related fatalities of county residents and an additional 27 of non-county residents.
“The new case rate is hanging around 21 new cases per 100,000 population,” she said. “We expect this number to be lower this week based on a lull in testing over the holidays but expect there will be a rebound next week as we see results of this week’s testing come in.”
As there was in increase in the volume of testing over Thanksgiving week, Brewster said lab test results are delayed.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked about hospitalizations in the county with Brewster presenting a graph on the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, available online. Over the past several weeks, hospitalizations have been increasing.
As far as businesses go, she said those who have the capability should telework and indoor interaction with customers should be limited as much as possible. Hewitt inquired about the number of people allowed in a gathering, with Brewster confirming the advisory is fewer than 25.
The health officer mentioned the department has continued with its on-the-ground initiative and has now handed out masks and other supplies to 2,000 households in 23 neighborhoods in Lexington Park, Great Mills and Callaway.
She reminded those that travel should get tested five days after returning unless they begin experiencing symptoms of the virus, in which case they should get testing within 24 hours. Anyone returning from travel should consider quarantining for two weeks upon return.
Walk-up testing is still available at 21580 Peabody Street in Leonardtown and 46045 Signature Lane in Lexington Park from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays. Brewster noted when there is inclement weather they close the outdoor testing sites to protect staff.
Indoor testing is not offered at this point through the health department, Brewster noted. “We are putting a lot of resources into making sure these services are available to our county but we also have to consider the safety of our staff," she said.
Medical tents are on order, she said, scheduled to arrive next week to allow for a shift to drive-thru testing over the winter months, at least at the Leonardtown site.