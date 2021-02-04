Just over 1,500 St. Mary’s County landowners can expect another letter in the mail, notifying them of a public comment period regarding critical area updates to their land.
St. Mary’s will be adopting revised critical area maps from the state, following a lengthy process beginning in 2008 when Maryland law mandated a statewide critical area map to be digitally generated by the state, with cooperation from local governments. The current maps were hand-drawn based on maps from 1972.
The critical area includes all land within 1,000 feet of tidal waters and tidal wetlands, as well as waters of the Chesapeake Bay, Atlantic Coastal bays, their tributaries and land underneath, according to the state critical area commission’s website. Landowners whose properties fall under the critical area face stricter development regulation through local planning commissions.
The state Critical Area Commission, which Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) is a member of, held a public information meeting in St. Mary’s in 2018 regarding the changes, sending letters to 1,549 county property owners who had at least a 1% change in a critical area boundary on their property.
“That meeting was standing room only in here. We had easily 200 people, if not more. It was packed,” Hewitt said at Tuesday’s meeting, where commissioners approved a public hearing on adopting the bill. “I’m not sure everyone got their answers.”
The county is now required to adopt the statewide version of the local map, St. Mary’s Land Use Director Bill Hunt told commissioners. Maps of the drafted new boundaries statewide, compared to the old boundaries, are available at http://webmaps.esrgc.org/cbca/desktop/Map.
The boundaries can not be changed at the time they are adopted, Hunt said.
In meetings across the state, some landowners discovered the new critical area boundary had “creeped up” on their lots, affecting future development, Hewitt said.
“That’s a property rights grab,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said. “I have a hard time with that.”
“I guess the question would be, what choice do we have in this though?” Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) asked.
“I don’t think that we do,” Hewitt said, besides making the public aware of changes.
The new boundaries “would be more restrictive, because the data they’re using are more refined than the hand-drawn maps from the 70s,” Hunt said.
Commissioners decided to send out letters to the county landowners who had been notified by the critical area commission in 2018 to alert them of the public hearing, which has been set in during the commissioners’ meeting on March 2, according to county public information officer ALisa Casas.
