Public school enrollment in St. Mary’s County is both up and down over last year’s numbers, according to Superintendent Scott Smith.
He addressed the St. Mary’s County commissioners on Tuesday morning, Nov. 30. The joint meetings are held every six months, according to school board chair Karin Bailey.
Pre-kindergarten/Head Start and high school enrollments are up 181 and 92 students from Sept. 30, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021, Smith said.
However, elementary and middle school enrollments are down 11 and 88 students during that time period, he said.
Only counting full-time kindergarten to 12th-grade students, the school system’s enrollment declined slightly from 16,722 to 16,715 over the past year, Smith said, a decline of seven students.
He added that some parents have homeschooled or enrolled their children in private schools.
Smith noted that the system purchased a tract of land for a new elementary school, but said there is no need for it into the foreseeable future.
In regard to state funding, “I think there will be a big push to hold [school systems] harmless, but that throws off the entire funding calculation for everybody because all funding for public education is formula-driven ... by enrollment,” the superintendent said.
“No one has modeled out the actual money that will be coming to school systems for the coming year, which makes it extremely challenging to build a responsible and appropriate budget,” Smith said.
Bus drivers’ pay discussed
In regard to bus driver pay, Smith reiterated that the school system is thankful that its bus drivers have not had “sick-outs” or protested because of their pay this school year.
“We give $21 [per hour] per driver” to 42 school bus contractors, Smith said, noting the contractors decide how to spend that money.
He noted the school system recently requested to use federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to give drivers $10,000 in bonuses over this school year and next, split into four $2,500 increments. The bonuses would equate to about $4 or $5 more per hour, he said.
Smith said Calvert County’s school board decided on Oct. 29 to pay its drivers $23 to $33 an hour, depending on experience, retroactive to the beginning of the school year. They were being paid $18.01 to $23.62, he said. That county experienced extreme disruptions to student transportation as many bus drivers protested earlier this school year.
“They’ve done a mid-year substantial change” with one-time funds, he said of St. Mary’s neighboring county. “Going forward they’re going to have to figure out how to pay for it.”
In St. Mary’s, “we realize we’re going to have to do something” additional, he said. Previously he noted it would be in the next budget. “We’re not going to modify a contract mid-contract, period,” he said.
Coronavirus concerns
In regard to the coronavirus, the school system had over 500 cases in the first month of school, but in November the number was around 80, he said.
In regard to a misleading recent report in The Baltimore Sun about the number of cases at Margaret Brent Middle School, Smith said the school system and county health department have worked with the Sun’s reporter to “unpack the cases” at the Helen school.
“We have a wealth of information and navigating it to get to the absolute truth sometimes is a bit challenging,” he said, referring to the school system’s website.
According to the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard, during October and November there were a total of 25 students and one staff member reported as having COVID-19 at Margaret Brent Middle, not dramatically different from the county’s other middle schools. The dashboard currently does not show case numbers from September, however.
Other items highlighted
Although the school system expanded its summer school from four to six weeks earlier this year, next year’s summer school will be back to four weeks, he said.
Tammy McCourt, assistant superintendent for fiscal services, noted that a renovation of Mechanicsville Elementary School will “hopefully start this summer.”
Smith added that the school system received a $1.58 million federal grant for broadband. He said that 98% of homes with students in the county have access to high-speed internet with cable. Those who need help can qualify for discounts of up to $50 a month from Atlantic Broadband and Comcast, he said.
