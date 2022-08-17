When St. Mary’s public school students go back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 24, some students will see changes.
Mechanicsville Elementary School is getting an upgrade. In March, the school board approved a $9.5 million contract with Scheibel Construction to install a new entrance canopy and replace windows, doors and electrical systems, among other items.
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, activity on the two-year project could be seen outside the school.
Several schools will have new principals, according to releases listed on the school system’s website.
Jamie Copsey replaces Jill Mills as principal at Leonardtown High School. Copsey was initially named acting principal but was named permanently to the position earlier this month.
In June, Sandy Imbriale was named education director at the Chesapeake Public Charter School. She previously was an academic dean at the Lexington Park school.
Erin DiRenzo was named principal of Hollywood Elementary School in April. DiRenzo previously was an assistant principal at Dynard Elementary School in Bushwood. She replaces longtime principal Jennifer Gilman.
BeeJay Dothard was named the new principal of Great Mills High School in April. Dothard previously was an assistant principal at the school. He replaces longtime principal Jake Heibel.
Also in April, Katie Kortokrax was appointed the new principal at Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School in Leonardtown. Kortokrax was previously an academic dean at George Washington Carver Elementary School in Lexington Park.
New schedule at Margaret Brent
Students at Margaret Brent Middle School in Mechanicsville will notice slightly earlier start and finish times. Board chair Karin Bailey said the start time is now 7:45 a.m. and end time is 2:30 p.m. This is 15 minutes earlier than before, she said.
At the board’s Aug. 10 meeting, Superintendent Scott Smith said the system still had multiple openings for teachers, although a special meeting was called for Aug. 17 in regard to personnel, Bailey said.
Smith could not be reached for comment for this story, but Bailey said he was still playing “catch up” after being out for several days due to COVID-19 and then quarantining.
Some bus drivers needed
The system is in “pretty good shape” in regard to bus drivers, Jeff Thompson, the school system’s transportation director, said.
The system needs two direct-hire bus drivers for special education routes, while the contractors need two full-time drivers for regular bus routes. Substitute drivers will be used until these positions are filled, Thompson said.
He noted that the school system is always looking for more drivers, including substitutes and those who are willing to drive for field trips and athletic events.
For those interested in driving, one week of classroom training is required along with 12 hours of driving. Drivers need to pass a background check and have no more than 2 points on their driving record. Those interested can call 301-475-4256, ext. 2.