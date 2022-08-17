Mechanicsville Elementary upgrades

A construction worker walks out of Mechanicsville Elementary on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. Construction activity can be seen on the far end of the building.

 Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean

When St. Mary’s public school students go back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 24, some students will see changes.

Mechanicsville Elementary School is getting an upgrade. In March, the school board approved a $9.5 million contract with Scheibel Construction to install a new entrance canopy and replace windows, doors and electrical systems, among other items.

