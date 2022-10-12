New special ed director speaks

Audrey Ellis, acting director of special education, addresses the St. Mary's public schools board on Oct. 12 about an application for a federal funds staffing plan for her department. Ellis, who had been principal at Benjamin Banneker Elementary in Loveville, recently swapped positions Scott Szczerbiak. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

On Oct. 12, the St. Mary's school board approved a contract with Soliant Health LLC for a special education teacher at an estimated cost of $73,146.

According to a board document, the teacher services will come at a cost of $65.72 an hour, which is comparable to the cost from other similar providers. 

