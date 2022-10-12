Audrey Ellis, acting director of special education, addresses the St. Mary's public schools board on Oct. 12 about an application for a federal funds staffing plan for her department. Ellis, who had been principal at Benjamin Banneker Elementary in Loveville, recently swapped positions Scott Szczerbiak.
On Oct. 12, the St. Mary's school board approved a contract with Soliant Health LLC for a special education teacher at an estimated cost of $73,146.
According to a board document, the teacher services will come at a cost of $65.72 an hour, which is comparable to the cost from other similar providers.
Soliant was one of 21 companies that responded to a request for proposals for special education teachers and school psychologists in April 2018, but did not submit a rate for a special education teacher at that time. None of the other pre-approved providers were able to provide a candidate qualified to fill a vacancy, the board document states, so the school system reached out to Soliant last summer.
The hire comes after two people spoke critically of the school system's special education services at a school board meeting last month.
The school system currently needs six special education teachers, Superintendent Scott Smith told the board on Oct. 12. There are also vacancies for three elementary teachers and two high school math teachers, among others.
Also during the meeting, the board heard a positive audit report from Chris Lehman of SB & Co. of Owings Mills.
He said the general fund balance at the end of 2020 was $16.6 million and $22.8 million at the end of 2021. At the end of 2022, it would be $14.1 million, he said, noting that $12.3 million of these funds are already accounted for how they will be spent.
"Since I've been a board member, we've had good report cards," board member Jim Davis said.
Smith noted that the school system was audited this year for 50% of the federal funds it receives. In relation to the federal funds audit, Tammy McCourt, the system's assistant superintendent of fiscal services, said, "The amount of paper we had to pull this year is significant."
The school board's next meeting will be Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.