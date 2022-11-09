It was a short meeting, but the St. Mary's school board hired a new special education teacher.
As part of the consent agenda, Myra O'Mire was hired to teach infants and toddlers at a yearly rate of $72,345 as an independent contractor. O'Mire was hired to a 30-day contract for $13,650 in September, a board document states. The contract includes an hourly rate of $65. The hourly rate is comparable to rates charged to other pre-approved providers, the document states.
The board also voted to hire five companies to provide industrial hygiene services, not to exceed $75,000 for the year. The companies include ATI, ATMOS Solutions, ECS Mid-Atlantic, KCI Technologies and Total Environmental Concepts.
Ashley Varner, director of operations, said the companies will be used as needed. The contract is good for one year with two one-year renewal options.
In addition, a contract with Vend Central of Halethorpe for a la carte snacks and beverages was approved. It could run for five years.
The current three-year contract with Culinary Ventures runs through Nov. 30. Only two companies bid for the new contract, and Vend Central was deemed the lowest responsive bidder, according to a board document.
Under the current contract, vending purchases totaled $109,894, $2,007 and $12,001 in fiscal years in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Michael A. Watson, director of facility coordination, updated the board about GoFan ticketing for future high school sporting events.
The Southern Maryland Athletic Conference has used GoFan online ticketing for championship events, and will be including it for regular season games as well.
"We are moving away from cash sales at sites," Superintendent Scott Smith said.
Watson noted that Calvert public schools do not use cash for tickets at games and Charles leaves it up to individual schools.
"People will become accustomed to this," board member Mary Washington said. "We are becoming a cashless society. It's all to keep us safe."
Charter school lottery
In other news, Chesapeake Public Charter School is offering a lottery for students that runs from Dec. 1 to 31.
Parent information sessions for families with children in grades K-8 are available for those interested in learning more about the small class sizes, experiential learning options and whole-child approach to education.