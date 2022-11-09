Director of operations speaks

Ashley Varner, director of operations for St. Mary's County Public Schools, speaks about bids for industrial hygiene services at the board's Nov. 9 meeting. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

It was a short meeting, but the St. Mary's school board hired a new special education teacher.

As part of the consent agenda, Myra O'Mire was hired to teach infants and toddlers at a yearly rate of $72,345 as an independent contractor. O'Mire was hired to a 30-day contract for $13,650 in September, a board document states. The contract includes an hourly rate of $65. The hourly rate is comparable to rates charged to other pre-approved providers, the document states. 

