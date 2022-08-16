St. Mary's public schools will not tolerate students recording and sharing videos and photos of student fights.
That was the word from Superintendent Scott Smith during the school board's Aug. 10 evening meeting. Revisions to student conduct policies 802 and 810 were announced and discussed as informational items during the meeting.
Code 802 deals with inappropriate use of personal electronics while Code 810 deals with inappropriate use of school-issued electronics.
Cheryl Long, director of students services, introduced the measures, noting the school system's code of conduct committee held three meetings on the subject over the past year.
Recording and sharing fights on cellphones is not helping, Smith said. "They're further victimizing whoever was in that fight."
He added, "There isn't a legitimate reason for a child to pull out a cell phone and record a fight."
Smith said school resource officers have body cameras and the schools have cameras in the hallways and other areas. "We have more than enough video to figure out who did what," he said.
Students sometimes even cut and paste things onto video clips and share on social media. "It's brutal, and we're not going to tolerate it," Smith said.
"As a student, I've seen the effects of the recording of a fight can have on the students involved," said student board member Manasa Iswara. She said there was a fight in the hallway during third period last year and "people just flocked to the hallway."
Long noted that infractions range from levels 1 to 5, with 1 and 2 classified as minor or with no previous infractions. Levels 3 to 5 include major or previous infractions. These can lead to suspensions or expulsions.
"Thank you for bringing this forward," vice chair Cathy Allen said.
Bus driver pay recapped
The board approved $444,000 for the school bus contractors' health and welfare trust, which can be used for health insurance for bus drivers. A contribution of $2,000 per bus is a $100 increase over last year, according to Jeff Thompson, director of transportation.
Board member Rita Weaver asked how many drivers use the health insurance, and Thompson said it ranges from 55% to 60%.
Bus drivers will get paid $25.10 per hour and attendants $21.02 per hour in accord with previously approved raises. These rates include a 26.5% allotment for fixed costs.
Allen noted the drivers will get the second of two previously approved $2,500 stipends during the upcoming school year.
Thompson said there are 164 regular bus routes and 29 special needs routes.
The system has ordered 15 new buses, but only three have arrived. "They just keep getting delayed and delayed and delayed," he said.
"The spare buses have been invaluable," he said, referring to the 15 the system has which are past the usual 12 years of service life.
Other business
At the beginning of the meeting, Smith said that despite being fully vaccinated and double boosted, he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Thursday, Aug. 4. Smith said his symptoms started Aug. 3, and he had a headache, cough and body aches. He was asymptomatic by Sunday, Aug. 7.
Smith noted that, as of Aug. 10, the system had four openings for secondary math teachers, along with one in social studies and several in elementary, middle and high school special education.
The first day of school for students is Wednesday, Aug. 24, and Smith thanked the board for approving a mid-week start date so that staff has two days to prepare.