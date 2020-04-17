St. Mary's public schools slash new positions from budget

The St. Mary’s public school system had to cut multiple new positions as a result of the county commissioners’ rejection of its initial proposed budget.
The superintendent and school board originally asked for $113.6 million from the county as well as $2 million from the commissioners’ fund balance. The fund balance would help cover raises in the teachers union’s negotiated agreement and health insurance, contracts for transportation staff, staffing enhancements and IT upgrades.
“Unfortunately, our request was not supported in totality,” Tammy McCourt, assistant superintendent of finances and human resources, said at Wednesday’s school board meeting, which was closed to the public but livestreamed.
The commissioners gave the school system $109.9 million instead.
“So with that, we went back to the drawing board,” McCourt said.
The school board’s proposed budget was going to fund 27.6 full-time positions including five new special education teachers, five new paraeducators and seven new safety and security assistants. But they were cut from the fiscal 2021 budget.
“However, as we’re removing all those positions, we did have a need to maintain some reclassifications to support those departments,” she said.
The reclassified positions include chief of safety and security, chief of staff, safety and security coordinator, programmer/database administrator, maintenance worker IV, supervisor of operations, transportation analyst, Judy Center family service assistant and supervisor of transportation.
The school system went from a $232.6 million budget to a $231.6 million with a $5.9 million fund balance, when counting county, state and federal dollars, according to McCourt’s presentation. The current budget, fiscal 2020, is $222,085,767 with a $1.9 million fund balance.
Karin Bailey, chair of the school board, said she wanted to remind everyone the fund balance they are using right now is not money that had been sitting, but money saved while schools have been closed for the past month due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Superintendent Scott Smith said they anticipate to have a very substantial fund balance when they reach the end of this school year.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, noted the commissioners’ public hearing on the budget will be virtual and closed to the public on Tuesday. The public can call, email or mail their comments.
“It will look very very different. It will not be the same as standing in front of them looking eye to eye,” Allen said, adding she is comfortable putting the school system’s current proposed budget forward.
School year calendar adjustments made
The school system has adjusted its calendar to turn planned days off into school days.
April 27, the day the schools are scheduled to reopen and what was originally a professional development day, and April 28, which was election day before it was moved to June 2, are now set to be open. The school board also approved for the superintendent to have authority to modify the school calendar when needed.
Jeff Maher, chief strategic officer, said the state school board on Tuesday allowed school systems to waive additional days. St. Mary’s schools have five extra days built into the calendar as potential snow makeup days, three at the end of the school year and two on April 27 and 28 that would have been closed, Maher said.
“By not canceling spring break last week … we are still in good shape to end the same day we would have with the forgiveness of the five days,” Bailey said about June 18.
Smith said he would request the waiver from the state. “We are in perfect stead, and we don’t have to modify anything,” he said.
