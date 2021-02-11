Appointments to the St. Mary’s redistricting board will be pushed off until this summer, when the census is expected to be released.
The board, which was supposed to be seated by March 1, won’t be seated until at least July 1, while census results are now not expected until late July or August.
“Last word we got from the [U.S.] Census Bureau, basically, was don’t expect it until July 31,” county Attorney David Weiskopf told commissioners Tuesday. The census results were delayed due to COVID-19.
The census plans on releasing data for congressional seats by April 30, and redistricting data for state and local governments will likely not be out until the end of July, according to the Associated Press.
Without census results, the redistricting board would not have a lot to do.
“Otherwise, we’d have to appoint a board to just sit on their hands,” Weiskopf said.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said he had received emails about the delay, seemingly based on a theory posted online by county Democrats that the commissioners were delaying appointments in order to wait on a bill sponsored by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s), which would change the way commissioners are elected.
“Something’s going on in Annapolis now, people are really concerned about how the voting districts are gonna be,” he said. But prior to the census’ release, “There’s just no data for these people to analyze.”
The board would still have to wrap up by its mandated finish line of Dec. 31, and would have to condense four public hearings into that time period, Weiskopf said.
Applications for the board will now be accepted until May 14.
Commissioners oppose early voting bills
The commissioners also voted on Tuesday to oppose two bills in the Maryland General Assembly which would require the county to add another early voting center.
The bills, separately introduced by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) and Del. Eric Luedtke (D-Montgomery) would adjust the number of early voting centers required by the state based on the number of registered voters in each county.
St. Mary’s, with just over 70,000 registered voters, is currently only required to have one early voting center.
While commissioners were immediately inclined to oppose Luedtke’s bill, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked what was the problem with having a new voting center.
“I guess I just don’t see what the harm is,” he said.
“Cost, manning, that’s the best I got,” Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said. Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) estimated the cost at just under $100,000.
On Crosby’s bill, Commissioner John O’Connor (R) railed against the Democratic delegate, saying he “snuck bills in under the noses of the citizens of this county” and is “acting like [the commissioners] are wrong” for opposing the bills.
Crosby had held a town hall on the matters in January.
“I’ve had conversations with citizens from all over the county, from the north end to the south end of the county, and they all oppose it,” O’Connor said.
