The St. Mary's County commissioners on Tuesday appointed five members to the county's redistricting board, with each commissioner appointing one member.
The members are: Matthew Burgan (District 1), Lance Johnson (District 3), Richard Johnson (at large), Patricia Richardson (District 2) and Paul Thompson (District 4).
During commissioners' time at the end of the meeting, Hewitt said he had originally picked Linda Lymas, founder of Feed St. Mary's and a member of the Lexington Park Rotary Club. However, due to the heavy workload required of members, she withdrew and he then selected Richardson, a former school system superintendent.
"These people have a lot of work to do" in a relatively short period of time, he said. Hewitt said he hopes the county receives 2020 U.S. Census information by early September.
He added that their work "needs to be done fairly and with compassion."
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the commissioners is 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27.
American Rescue Plan awards on hold
The county commissioners decided to wait to make decisions regarding monetary awards related to the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Although she noted that some counties have already made decisions, Jeannett Cudmore, the county's chief financial officer, said she is waiting on a final determination about rules. An interim final rule was made May 17.
A board document lists seven areas that the $22 million allotted to the county can be used for, in order: public health, negative economic impact due to the pandemic, hardest hit communities, public sector revenue, premium pay for essential workers, water/sewer infrastructure and broadband infrastructure.
Commissioners Michael Hewitt (R) and John O'Connor (R) wondered what would happen if they set aside funding for water/sewer infrastructure but then found out that a possible new federal law dealing with infrastructure covers it.
"There is no rush to go ahead; it's not an emergency," O'Connor said of the decision-making.
The commissioners said they can make monetary awards in a piecemeal fashion going forward.
Cudmore noted that the county has until December 2024 to spend or allocate the funds, which will be split between the next two fiscal years, or $11 million each year.