The fate of TechPort is in question as St. Mary’s County commissioners seek a way to keep the three-year-old business incubator funded and open.
The commissioners this week approved an extension to operate TechPort, which is located within the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California.
Chris Kaselemis, director of the county’s department of economic development, told commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday the University of Maryland and his department are interested in extending the agreement to allow the university to provide lease payments for a three month period beginning Jan. 1, 2021. He mentioned the funding for the lease payments comes from the initial grant of $1,450,000 to the university to operate TechPort.
The incubator will have funds remaining at the end of the initial grant term to provide $23,250 that will be provided to S. Hunt Aero for lease payments. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, through The Patuxent Partnership, will provide an additional two months funding of $15,500 that will fill the lease through May 31.
According to documents provided at the meeting, the county’s department of economic development is working with the University of Maryland, NAWC-AD and others to determine how TechPort can be operated into the future.
Due to drastic COVID-19 pandemic-caused state budget cuts, funding from the University of Maryland for TechPort has not been identified, although the University and the University System of Maryland have commented on TechPort being an important asset and a complement to the University of Maryland UAS Test Site and the University System of Maryland’s new building that will be dedicated to autonomous systems development, research and teaching.
Currently, TechPort’s operation includes leasing space to small innovative companies, hosting numerous tech related live and taped events, and using video equipment and resources to promote local private sector innovations. TechPort is also home to “Southern Maryland Loves You,” a new non-profit that collaborated with others to develop a heat box to sanitize personal protection equipment, primarily for hospital use.
“What’s the plan to fund payments when this money dries up?” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked.
“That’s still a question,” Kaselemis said. Tommy Luginbill, the director of TechPort, has put forth a plan “which relied on a combination of funding … TechPort costs about $350,000 a year to operate.”
Morgan said “keep us informed as to how this ball is moving because this has been one of our better public/private partnerships that we’ve seen for at least 10 years.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) expressed a concern with funding.
“I do worry about the long-term stability of the research center,” Hewitt said. “I would have thought there would be more coming out of TechPort after three years.”
The commissioner claimed he was dismayed when he heard about the heat sanitation box developed by Southern Maryland Loves You and was told not to talk about it while they awaited further approval.
Morgan mentioned last week the group received FDA approval for the machines and claimed their goal now is to “sell these units as soon as possible.”
Kaselemis said there has been a change in leadership at incubator last December when Luginbill was appointed the new director. He mentioned so far he’s done a good job.
“I do agree, there haven’t been a lot of concrete products,” he said, but mentioned Southern Maryland Loves You “happened at TechPort and TechPort helped to organize it.”
