The St. Mary’s fiscal 2024 budget is being prepared and residents were able to voice their concerns about its pros and cons it during a public forum Tuesday evening at Chopticon High School.
The forum was divided into four parts — the constant yield tax rate, fees and charges, a proposed increase of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department tax rate to $.056 and the fiscal 2024 recommended budget.
The forum, which was moderated by County Administrator David Weiskopf, began with a 20-minute presentation of the budget by Chief Financial Officer Jeanett Cudmore. She noted that approximately 80% of the $314,749,780 recommended general fund budget budget is generated by revenue and added that property taxes of 0.8478% have remain unchanged since 2018.
The general fund budget proposed for next fiscal year is about $10.5 million lower than the current year, due primarily to less money being pulled from the county’s fund balance.
Four speakers voiced their concerns about the constant yield tax rate, including Deb Rey of Lexington Park.
“I am very disappointed,” the former Republican state delegate said. “Even the constant yield you could lower that tax rate, maybe half of it. I understand by not raising the tax rate you technically didn’t raise taxes, but as Ms. Cudmore said, the state assessed our property and we end up paying more money in taxes so our tax bill goes up.”
Each year, the state calculates the constant yield rate, which is the local property tax rate needed to bring in the same amount of revenues. As property assessments increase, the constant yield rate goes down.
David Kelsey of Hollywood stated that “to spend money, folks really like to know exactly what you’re spending it on,” while Paul Fenton of Leonardtown pleaded with the commissioners to “please consider not raising taxes.”
Most speakers took tothe podium during the fiscal 2024 recommended budget portion of the hearing and covered several topics.
Edward Szymkowiak of California expressed his frustration when his son saw a book that the parent said featured sexual content “prominently displayed” at a local library.
The next speaker was St. Mary’s Library Director Micheal Blackwell, who defended the book’s location.
“I’m going to give you the exact opposite message of the speaker before me,” he said. “We respect all opinions. The library has an official procedure for challenging books and the books he mentioned have been challenged and passed tests. The book is located exactly where it should be and there are parents who are happy to have a book that will allow them to share with their children important life truths.”
David Hesse of Park Hall read a letter he said was written by Wayne Tayler, president of J.F. Taylor Inc., in which Taylor voiced concerns about the crime in the county and his support for more funding for the state’s attorney’s office.
State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling (R) also took to the podium as did former sheriff’s office detective and county commissioner Daniel Morris of Callaway.
“Homicides are up and we ask that you consider more manpower for the state’s attorney’s office,” Morris said, “because these cases don’t solve themselves.”
Two speakers, James “Freddie” Riner and Nick Willett, spoke about the deteriorating conditions of the Nicolet skateboard park.
Willett expressed appreciation for the new skate park at Chaptico Park but said Nicolet Park was “sorely in need of a rebuild” and cited the rough ground and outdated design.
“I didn’t know the skateboard [park] was such a controversy,” Commissioners President Randy Guy (R) said after the forum.
Raegan Medeiros of Lexington Park voiced concerns about traffic issues at the corner of Westbury Blvd. and Pegg Road.
She said that even though there is a 25 mph speed limit there is a wreck every 60 days and, “We are in desperate need of a roundabout.”
Tanya Parker of Lexington Park echoed Medeiros’ concerns and added she was disheartened to know that the public works department will only evaluate the traffic concerns in 2029.
Steve Tuttle of California said St. Mary’s County homes are selling for astronomical amounts and “if we keep going at the rate we’re going how will a young professional be able to purchase a home?”
But the evening also featured some praise for the commissioners as public schools’ Superintendent Scott Smith and school board member Karin Bailey each thanked the commissioners.
“I would like to thank the commissioners for your continued support and the $127,369,907 you have allocated to St. Mary’s public schools,” Smith said. “I gave you the exact amount because we all understand that each dollar is dear and each dollar matters. The budget process each year is an exercise in compromise and prioritization and there is an endless supply of wants and a finite amount of resources and an ultimate goal of giving people what they truly need.”
Sheriff Steve Hall (R) thanked the commissioners for “taking an interest in our challenges,” while 11-year-old Cody White of Mechanicsville, who attended the forum to earn a Boy Scout merit badge on local government, called it a “learning experience.”
There were no speakers for the St. Mary’s County fees and charges, or the increase of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department tax rate.
“I am very happy,” Guy said. “We’re not doing things terribly bad and that generally people are satisfied with the way we hold the process. I thought there was a good variety [of topics discussed] and a lot of concerns about different things.”
The commissioners will hold budget work sessions on May 9 and May 16 before setting tax rates and adopting the budget on May 23.
