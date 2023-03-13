The St. Mary’s school board received several updates at its meeting March 8, including about the school year calendar, the state's education reform plan and a elementary school renovation project.
Assistant Superintendent of Fiscal Services & Human Resources Jeff Maher briefed the board on the upcoming school calendar and told them that zero snow days had been used up to this point this school year.
“No weather has impacted our school year thus far,” said Maher, who then instructed the board to “knock on wood, formica, whatever.”
He added that an average of four snow days are used each school year.
Maher then discussed upcoming calendar days, including the proposed last day of school, which would be Monday, June 12, but added the Maryland State Department of Education allows counties to apply for a waiver to end the school year the previous Friday, June 9.
Maher and Superintendent Scott Smith also discussed upcoming early dismissal days on April 21 and May 21 and the challenges faced.
“We see more people out, we see more sick days [used by employees] on that day, and that’s stressful,” Smith said, adding that generally less than 17% of staff is on hand.
Smith said two-hour early dismissals are intended to allow staff to catch up on grading, meetings or whatever else is needed.
“I can’t say to you that students are getting genuine, high quality instruction when they go into a building where there might be 13 or 14 staff members out,” he said, adding that “the others are rushing around to fill in the gaps. We are really challenged.”
Maher noted that the state department of education allows school systems to use up to eight days for virtual learning opportunities and that the school system has shown it can adapt.
“COVID showed that we have the tools in place. We have the resources in place. We have ways to connect with kids,” Maher said of a proposal to change early dismissal days to virtual learning ones.
He added that the two remaining dismissal days would be used to “track data on attendance and elicit feedback from staff, students [and the] community,” and to review the data with the calendar committee.
Maher also briefed the board on the status of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future education reform plan, which aim are to “transform Maryland’s early childhood, primary and secondary education system to the levels of high performing systems around the world” and to establish a “career ladder system for educators.”
Maher and his team have held nine implementation meetings since October 2021.
The board heard from representatives of the five pillars of the plan, including Kelly Hall, who is leading the early childhood development and education component.
“You have a big challenge on your hands to get these private daycare providers in a position that they can qualify,” board member Mary Washington said, “and you don’t have much time to do it.”
The school system recently announced it was ending its Head Start program for 3-year-olds.
“We’re still going to work together [with various organizations] to get those 3-year-olds connected to the highest quality care that we can get them even if they’re not eligible for the Blueprint," Hall said. "At this point that’s what we’re going to do.”
The school system's plan was due by March 15, and feedback and finalization is expected to be completed between March and June.
Board Chairman Karin Bailey asked the public to be optimistic.
“I would hope that no one would get discouraged on the report they put out,” she said. “If you are not in a school system yet [you don’t] understand what a volume of work and what is happening in order to move this behemoth of legislation forward. I really don’t think you should be putting a scorecard on it. I think you guys are doing excellent work. I’m just really disheartened by other people who think they know better.”
“I heartily agree with that statement,” Washington said. “It took a lot of people to bring the Blueprint legislation forward [and] for one group to claim they were completely responsible for this coming forward is false.”
For more information on the Blueprint and how St. Mary's public schools are addressing it, go to www.smcps.org/blueprint.
Building time
Kimberly Howe, director of capital planning, briefed the board on a state pass-through grant, which she said is “essentially a block grant that does not have any local match.”
Sixteen counties share $2 million, and St. Mary’s’ share is $180,784. Howe said, “We will gladly use this funding.”
The funds will be used for bathroom renovations at Oakville Elementary School and compliance with the American with Disabilities Act.
The work will consist of replacing doors, wall and floor tile, floor drains, sinks, toilets and urinals, partitions, grab bars and accessories and will cost about $157,000. In addition, a fiscal 2024 Aging Schools Program allocation that will be available in March will go toward the renovation of the cafeteria.
“Aren’t bathrooms and other facilities already ADA compliant?” asked board member Jim Davis.
“The sets are not completely ADA compliant,” Howe said. “There are some elements to it [that are], but it is not completely compliant and it’s been a focus of ours. … When we did ADA funding projects back in the 1990s, we met what minimum requirements were [at the time].”
If the project passes successfully through various channels, the work will be completed this summer.