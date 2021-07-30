St. Mary's public schools' Superintendent Scott Smith recently announced the following administrative appointments made by the board of education at its meeting of July 21.
The board appointed Teresa Cox as supervisor of student services and special programs, in the department of student services. She currently serves as a counselor at Ridge Elementary School.
Christine Jewett has been appointed as acting supervisor of accounting, auditing and procurement, in the department of fiscal services. She currently serves as a budget analyst in the fiscal services department.
Tammatha Metcalf has been appointed as supervisor of health services, in the department of student services. She currently serves as clinical research recruitment coordinator for the Baptist Health Center for Clinical Research.
Donna Thorstensen has been appointed as elementary principal at George Washington Carver Elementary School. She currently serves as an assistant principal at Great Mills High School.
The appointments of Cox, Metcalf and Thorstensen became effective July 26. The appointment of Jewett will become effective Aug. 2.