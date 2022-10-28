The apprenticeship program at Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center may be adding more students.
The St. Mary's school board approved an additional $150,000 for the current fiscal year during its Oct. 26 meeting. The item will still need to be approved by the county commissioners.
Bonnie Kelly, apprenticeship coordinator at the tech center, presented the agenda item. The funding would allow for the hiring of a full-time 12-month program coordinator, Kelly said, adding that she already wears many hats at the school.
Kelly said the goal is to add another 30 students to the 39 who are involved in the program this year.
Also presented as part of that agenda item was a letter from MaryKay Myers, finance director with The Patuxent Partnership, noting they will be supporting the hiring of four more apprentices at an hourly rate of $13.25.
Student apprentices must work 450 hours during the school year, Kelly noted. They also get school credits for their work.
The Apprenticeship Maryland Program started in St. Mary's County as a pilot program in the 2019/2020 school year with six students, Kelly said. The program also had six students in the 2020-2021 school year and 20 last year.
Kelly said 35 employers have been approved for the apprenticeship program, noting it added hotels and restaurants this year.
Paraprofessionals' stipends requested
During public comment, Elaine Deems, who said she is a special education paraprofessional, asked the school system to help give these kinds of school staffers a "living wage."
Deems said she made $22,000 in 2013 and now makes $32,000. With a family of five, they have been able to make it only because her husband makes more than she does.
"I love my job and my students," Deems said, but cited a living wage salary figure from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology of $34.74 an hour for a family of three.
Sarah Penrod, president of the Education Association of St. Mary's County, asked the school system to supplement a $210 legislatively-approved stipend for education support professionals. Penrod said the General Assembly approved a $500 stipend, but didn't set aside enough funding for it.
Laptop security in question
Also during public comment, Stephanie Barr said she has four children in public schools. She complained about a lack of security on school-issued laptops when students are outside of a school building.
She said her son was able to circumvent their home security system to access pornography.
Barr said she complained and was told in an email from Maureen Montgomery, deputy superintendent, that security is the parents' responsibility when students are at home.
Barr said she and her husband have security through Bark, but that her son was able to circumvent it on the school laptop at home.
"We've put so much power in the students' hands and made it so difficult for the parents to monitor everything," she said. "If my son hadn't willingly given me his password, we never would've known that this happened."
Barr asked the school system to "step up and take responsibility for these devices and lock them down and provide what is necessary for our children's safety."
Deb Rey, a Republican candidate for state delegate running against incumbent Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's), said that when she heard Barr's story, she was surprised.
Rey related that her son received a laptop when he was in high school in 2011, and she learned that it was an "open system."
"I thought the school had addressed that issue" back then, she said.
"I'm a defense contractor, and I work from home. We have to log into our computers with a secure ID, and we use Pulse Secure [a software company]. Look for systems that can do that and help the parents," Rey said.