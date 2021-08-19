The St. Mary’s school board approved a contract for a facilities utilization study during a meeting earlier this month.
The $169,000 contract, which includes a $6,000 contingency, was awarded to Cannon Washington Inc. of Baltimore, which goes by the name of Cannon Design.
“We are very excited about this,” Kimberly Howe, director of capital planning said at the Aug. 11 meeting.
She said the school system should receive preliminary recommendations by December with a report due in January.
Among other things, the study will examine and recommend facility utilization options that maximize services and/or efficiencies and increase opportunities for student success.
Student board member Judy Nguyen asked if the study would result in redrawing district boundaries. Howe said one of the things the study will be used for is potential redistricting.
Howe noted that the project was included in the school system’s fiscal 2021 capital improvement project but it was paused due to COVID-19 so school officials could see how attendance resumes.
Board Chair Karin Bailey noted that the school system’s educational facilities master plan is due to be sent to the state each July. Howe said that “real work on the master plan starts March 1.” The consultant’s final report is scheduled to be presented to the school board next March.
Board member Rita Weaver asked how many of the school system’s modular buildings, or classroom trailers, are over 15 years old. Howe said that the “vast majority” of them are older than 15 years and need to be modernized or replaced.
Howe said that a request for proposals was issued earlier this year, with a deadline of July 8. Two companies responded. She noted that Cannon Design has worked with a number of Maryland school systems in recent years, including Baltimore, Carroll, Garrett, Kent, Prince George’s and Talbot.
Although the other company, which she didn’t name, had a higher bid, board member Mary Washington said the other company “seems more up-to-date with equity.”
“I want to make sure they focus on equity and inclusion,” Washington said, referring to Cannon Design.
“Our equity policy will be taken into account as we work through this process,” Bailey said.
According to a board document, there are 27 school buildings in the district, including 18 elementary schools, four middle schools, three high schools, one career and technology center and two academy buildings.