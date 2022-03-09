It's been a long time coming, but the St. Mary's school board approved a renovation contract for Mechanicsville Elementary on Wednesday, March 9.
The vote was unanimous to approve a $9.54 million contract with Scheibel Construction, which is based in Huntingtown. A contingency of $954,100 was included. Scheibel was one of three bidders.
Paola Laino, director of design and construction, said the project would take two years to complete. It includes replacing windows, doors, electrical systems, a new entrance canopy and other items. One of the alternatives that was included in the project is a rock climbing wall that would be added to the gym.
A separate budget amendment was also approved that asks the St. Mary's County commissioners to redirect $737,100 from a completed Dynard Elementary School project to the new one at Mechanicsville.
"We've been waiting for this to happen for years," board member Mary Washington said. One of the board members mentioned the year 1990.
Board vice chair Cathy Allen said the project has been "in and out" of the capital improvement plan for a very long time.
She noted that the school was built in the 1950s, and Laino said it has its original windows.
Also approved was a contract with Active Internet Technologies, aka Finalsite, for a web hosting platform. Jeff Maher, chief strategic officer, said the current website using a Joomla platform has been in use for about 10 years.
The contract will run five years at a cost of $32,490 per year plus a one-time setup cost of $26,000.
Bus drivers' pay OK'd
Superintendent Scott Smith said the school system will come up with $700,000 to fully fund planned pay raises for bus drivers and attendants.
He noted the county commissioners recently approved an additional $5.2 million for school system staff salaries that's in accord with a three-year negotiated agreement between the school system and staff. That represents raises of 4.5% to 5%.
The commissioners decided to fund only $800,000 of a requested $1.5 million for pay raises for bus drivers and attendants, leaving the school system to try to figure out how to fund the remaining $700,000.
"We will find a way to make sure that we provide exactly what we have put forth," Smith said.
"It's a really unusual feeling to know in the first week of March that we have a fully-funded agreement for 2023 ... and not on pins and needles carrying anxiety into May," he said.
In addition to a $2,500 bonus from federal emergency funds that was approved earlier by the school board in four increments this school year and next, the school system also plans to give its contracted bus drivers a $5 an hour raise this year and next year for a total increase of $10 an hour. This totals about $10,000 additional per driver, not counting the federal bonuses.
Smith said these raises would bring St. Mary's bus drivers "to top of scale." He previously noted that they were the only school system in Southern Maryland that didn't have interruptions due to driver "sick outs" or protests related to pay.
Top class designations to change
The board also unanimously approved a policy revision that will result in the graduating class of 2026 getting designations based on high GPAs.
Those with a GPA at 4.25 or above will be designated "summa cum laude," or with highest praise. Those between 4.0 and 4.24 will get "magna cum laude," or with great praise, and those between 3.75 and 3.99 with get "cum laude," or with praise.
The revised policy also would stop designating a valedictorian or salutatorian beginning with the Class of 2026. Graduating students with the summa cum laude designation would vote on who their graduation speaker will be. The speaker would be someone within the summa cum laude designation.
A first reading of the policy revision was held Feb. 9 and a public hearing held Feb. 23. There was no public comment received, according to a board document.
Principals leaving
As part of the consent agenda, the board approved the departure of longtime Hollywood Elementary School Principal Jennifer Gilman, effective June 30. Gilman has been principal at the school for 20 years.
Great Mills High School Principal Jake Heibel announced in a recent letter to the school community that he would be retiring from the school system at the end of this school year. He and his wife, Tracey Heibel, before him were principals at the school for a combined 16 years.