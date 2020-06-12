St. Mary's school board approves machine replacements

Chopticon High School’s wastewater treatment plant will receive a new emergency generator to replace the one that was recently damaged in a fire.
Steve Whidden, director of maintenance, asked the school board Wednesday to approve the $62,555 job and a $8,800 construction contingency. The generator being replaced was installed in 2008 and in April of this year, it was destroyed by a fire caused from the generator’s failed battery charger.
The equipment was a “total loss,” Whidden said.
“What will prevent this from happening in the future? When it fails, does it catch on fire?” board member Mary Washington asked.
Whidden said there was no indication that the previous charger was going to fail before it did.
“We don’t know what happened,” he said, later adding he cannot say if anything would prevent it from happening again.
He said the replacement will be reimbursed by the Maryland Association of Boards of Education property damage insurance. The installation of the new generator is expected to take 60 days and is scheduled to finish by Aug. 10. A temporary generator will be installed until the new one is ready.
Whidden also asked, and was later granted, approval of a fuel oil tank replacement at Town Creek Elementary School that costs $168,366 with a $23,000 for a construction contingency.
“This is a planned replacement of an underground storage tank,” Whidden said.
He added that the replacement is happening because the location of the existing tank is too close to the gym area structural footers. The new tank will be farther back and will hold 2,000 more gallons than the previous tank.
The tank was installed in 1987 and has a life expectancy between 15 and 30 years. Whidden said the replacement will be complete by Oct. 10.
Board member Rita Weaver asked if they had to work with the EPA for this project.
Whidden said they worked with Maryland Department of the Environment, which requires the same paperwork as the EPA, but Town Creek is not within the 100-foot zone of water.
Cathy Allen, vice chair of the school board, asked how the current tank will be removed. Whidden replied someone will clean it out, take test samples of all the surrounding soil, fill it with a slurry and abandon the manhole. The replacement will affect the asphalt on the school’s property, but Whidden said the contractor will repair it.
“We definitely got our money’s worth on this underground fuel tank,” Washington said about the 33-year-old item. She thanked Whidden for being proactive. “It takes a lot of work from a lot of people,” he said.
