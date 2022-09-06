The St. Mary's County school board on Aug. 31 approved one-year contracts for 10 architectural firms for upcoming school construction work.
Paola M. Laino, director of design and construction, said 16 companies submitted proposals and 14 were deemed responsive and responsible.
The 10 contracts total $900,000 and each is renewable for three one-year terms.
She noted that the architects will be used for some upcoming projects, including a roof and a heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacement at Green Holly Elementary School in Lexington Park, an HVAC replacement at Piney Point Elementary, a roof replacement at Great Mills High School and some renovations at Chopticon High School.
"How do you decide what firm is right for a project?" student board member Manasa Iswara asked.
"It's become very difficult," Laino said, noting that she uses a point system. She said each company was asked to provide three of their previous projects that are similar to ones planned in St. Mary's.
Selecting the architects is the initial phase of a capital improvement plan, board chair Karin Bailey said.
In other news, the board approved a revision to their policy regarding exclusion and physical restraint of students. The modification eliminates seclusion as an option in accord with changes in state law based on Senate Bill 705 and House Bill 1255.
The first reading was held July 20 and a public hearing was held Aug. 10, but no one commented.
During board member reports, Bailey noted that St. Mary's County is No. 2 in the state in regard to the number of students enrolled in apprenticeship programs, behind Washington County.
Superintendent Scott Smith noted that the school system has 17,702 students and 2,300 employees. He said there were still several openings for teachers and support staff. Teacher openings include kindergarten, elementary, secondary math and English and special education.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 14.