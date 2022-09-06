Student board member speaks

Manasa Iswara, a senior at Leonardtown High School, smiles while giving her report to the school board on Aug. 31 about the first week of school. 

The St. Mary's County school board on Aug. 31 approved one-year contracts for 10 architectural firms for upcoming school construction work.

Paola M. Laino, director of design and construction, said 16 companies submitted proposals and 14 were deemed responsive and responsible. 

