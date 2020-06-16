St. Mary's school board approves new Head Start location, tuition prices

The St. Mary’s Head Start program is condensing from three locations to two, but a trailer will be added in the back of Greenview Knolls Elementary for the extra students.
Paola Laino, the school system’s department of design and construction director, asked the school board on Wednesday to purchase a two-classroom modular, or trailer, with two restrooms for $282,094 with a $20,000 construction contingency.
Beginning next school year, the Green Holly Elementary location will be eliminated and the Head Start program will continue at Greenview and Benjamin Banneker elementary schools, where children were already in the relocatables. Laino said the elimination helps free up space for other state-required programs at Green Holly, which houses some programs for special education students, less than two miles from Greenview Knolls.
Head Start provides services to low-income children ages three to five and their families, including health, nutrition, social and other services. It is primarily funded by a federal grant.
The contractor, Modular Genius Inc., is no stranger to St. Mary’s schools. “We used this contractor extensively before,” Laino said.
They produced trailers for Lettie Marshall Dent, Leonardtown Elementary, Hollywood and Evergreen. Laino said the trailers will look like the ones at Evergreen Elementary, which were installed during the summer of last year. The new modular will be attached to the existing one at the back of the campus.
It will include a ramp, stairs, a fire sprinkler system and a PA system.
The modulars for Greenview Knolls are expected to be delivered at the end of August.
The only concern board member Rita Weaver said she had was bringing the children from the trailers to the buses and back.
“That’s the current practice,” Superintendent Scott Smith said, adding that it’s his understanding the students are brought through the main building before heading out to the bus loop.
Laino and Weaver both said it is helpful there are restrooms inside the modulars.
The school board also approved tuition prices for those who live outside of St. Mary’s County but want to attend public schools here.
“The rates are different from regular education students and special education students,” Cheryl Long, director of student services, said.
The prices are adjusted annually upon recommendation from the superintendent, based on a per-pupil calculation, and do not apply to the children of staff members, who can attend for free. The prices for the 2020-2021 school year are $6,839 for regular education students who live in the state but outside the county and $20,517 for special education students.
Regular education students who live outside the state will be charged $13,324 and special education students will be charged $39,971.