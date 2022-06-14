On June 14, the St. Mary's County commissioners unanimously approved their portion of the fiscal 2023 budget for St. Mary's public schools.
Each of the five commissioners took time to thank Superintendent Scott Smith. And the feelings appeared mutual, although Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) noted disfunction among two similar boards in neighboring Calvert County.
St. Mary's government's contribution of $121.5 million, which is a $7 million increase from the current fiscal year, fully funds the school system's negotiated agreement with employees, Smith said.
"The collaborative nature of this past year ... is really something that makes this a special place," Smith said. He thanked board chair Karin Bailey for her help in communicating with the commissioners and others.
"The relationship has gotten much better over the years," Morgan said, noting this was his 12th school system budget.
He then noted that he would be campaigning in Calvert County for state delegate in House District 29C, which represents both St. Mary's and Calvert. Morgan and Tim Gowen are vying for the Republican Party's nod to replace Del. Jerry Clark (R-St. Mary's, Calvert), who is not running again. Bill Bates is the Democratic nominee.
"The antagonistic relationship between their commissioners and their board of education is something I've never witnessed before," Morgan said. "They don't even talk. There's such disdain between the two groups. It's pathetic."
After those remarks, Morgan thanked Smith for working with the St. Mary's commissioners. "Thanks for 12 good years," Morgan said.
Related to education and the Blueprint for Maryland's Future — the state's education reform plan, Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) noted that the law's implementation board has just gotten started.
"We're ahead of the curve," he said, referring to St. Mary's County. "Most counties are not. There's still some confusion implementing this board."
Retirements announced
The commissioners recognized Marc Edwards and Zane Rettstatt for each of their 23 years of service to the county. Edwards said he started with the sheriff's office and finished with the transit system. Rettstatt has been a capital projects manager with the department of public works and transportation.
Also, Robert R. Richardson was recognized for over 30 years as a volunteer with Babe Ruth baseball.
Upcoming meetings
The commissioners will not meet June 21. Their next meeting is June 28, when they will consider a cannabis ordinance recently recommended for approval by the planning commission.
A public hearing on the master plan for Snow Hill Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 28.
There will be no meeting on July 5.
The commissioners' first meeting of next month will be July 12. A public forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. that day.