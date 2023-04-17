The St. Mary’s County Board of Education had houses and furniture on the agenda for its April 12 meeting.
Kimberly Howe, the school system's capital planning director, presented a review of the proposed residential development projects currently in various stages of approval by the county and the town of Leonardtown.
“For a long time our enrollment has been flat and that’s because there hasn’t been a lot of growth, so residential development especially during COVID has slowed down,” Howe said. “But we’re really starting to see an increase.”
Five future developments are scheduled for St. Mary’s County: Stewart’s Grant (1,122 housing units), Old Rolling Road Apartments (568 units), First Colony Pod 5 (250 units), Woods at Myrtle Point (132 units) and Meadows at Town Run II in Leonardtown is scheduled to add 303 units.
“From a school system’s perspective, we do review, we monitor and we track,” Howe said. “And our major focus right now is working with transportation to look at how bus stops will work and how road patterns will be impacted by our bus routes.”
The five developments — which will comprise 2,415 total units — are estimated to add 1,005 students to the public school system.
“There’s a generational group of young individuals who have a certain home and they’re going to buy up and move into these developments and that frees up the home that they’re in,” Howe said. “And … when new developments come in like this, the whole population of the county isn’t going to grow. We’re going to move things around and ... this will create more of a shell game of who’s moving where.”
Superintendent Scott Smith noted that creates a wide chasm.
“When 40% of our students are living at or below the poverty and the average home costs $400,000,” he said, “there is an incredible gulf between the haves and the have nots. We have capacity at all [grade] levels. We have the capacity ultimately to absorb 1,000 students if we redistrict and keep moving things around.”
The percentage of students who qualify for free or reduced meals, a measure of household policy, increased from 32% last school year to 40% this school year, according to Megan Doran, director of food and nutrition services.
Households below 130% of the Federal poverty level qualify for free lunch while those between 130% and 185% qualify for reduced-price meals.
The board also approved contract awards to Douron Inc. in the amount of $277,018 for Oakville Elementary School and $65,127 for Greenview Knolls Elementary School to provide, deliver and install classroom and administrative office furnishings at the two schools.
Director of Maintenance J.R. Beavers said the new furniture is sorely needed as Greenview Knolls was built in 1965 and has undergone four additions, while Oakville was constructed in 1966 and has gone through three additions.
“Over a period of time when you’re scraping together furniture or purchasing new, nothing is going to match at that point,” said Beavers, whose presentation showed mismatched and patched-together furniture.
School board member James Davis asked Beavers if he had thought of selecting the furniture that is still in good shape and keeping that.
“What we will do is anything that is salvageable and can be used in other locations, we will store,” Beavers said. “We will not get rid of everything.”
The furniture, which consists of typical classroom furniture, teachers' desks and flexible seating, also includes ergonomic swivel-type chairs.
“It occurs to me that a chair that has so much moving capability also has a lot of breakage capability," Cathy Allen, school board chair, said. “What warranties are available for these types of chairs, and is this a reasonable thing for us to do or are we going to wind up with a lot of broken chairs from kids who decide that they have to move?”
Beavers said his “thought process was exactly the same; a lot more moving parts, a lot more things to break.” But, he added, he was reassured by the company that the chairs are sturdy. He added the furniture also comes with a minimum one-year warranty, which extends to 12 years on some parts.
The project, which will use unrestricted budget funds, will be completed this summer.
The next board of education meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 5 p.m. with a closed executive session.