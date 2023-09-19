Projects, calendars and attendance were among the topics discussed by the St. Mary's school board at their meeting last week.

Director of Capital Planning Kimberly Howe gave a presentation on the State capital improvements plan projects for fiscal years 2025-2030. She said the local CIP plan will be presented later this fall.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews