Projects, calendars and attendance were among the topics discussed by the St. Mary's school board at their meeting last week.
Director of Capital Planning Kimberly Howe gave a presentation on the State capital improvements plan projects for fiscal years 2025-2030. She said the local CIP plan will be presented later this fall.
“Our rolling 10-year average is $5 million based on state participation,” Howe said. “But we’re going to see that change a little as we get through the next couple of cycles because we have some very large projects, particularly Chopticon High School [renovation, which will cost about $19 million].”
At the Sept. 13 meeting, Howe also went over funding sources and said the Healthy School Facility Fund “was a huge asset to us this year” and that the Aging School Program provides just $50,000, “but we’ve been able to do a lot of work with it.”
She added the Aging School Program is scheduled to end in 2026 but added, “My colleagues and I are pushing for that to remain. It doesn’t require a match and it lets us target a lot of those smaller projects that would otherwise have to fall into maintenance category.”
Regarding roof and HVAC projects, Howe said because they have different life cycles — roofs need to be replaced every 20-25 years, HVAC systems every 30 — her department tries to replace them at the same time.
“The reality is we don’t want to put a new roof in and then come right behind it two or three years later and put holes in it as we have to do with [installing] HVAC,” she said.
She said the installation of chillers at schools such as Mechanicsville Elementary “extend the life of the HVAC to make sure we can merge those projects together. As long as we can continue to maintain the schedule which we’ve been very successful over the last five, six years we’re in a very good place when it comes to our roof and HVAC heating.”
Student school board member Lillian Kibler asked what plans were in the capital budget for mitigating schools that are a little packed.
Howe explained that if her department were to add 800 seats to a school through an addition, it would need 50% of those students in place when requesting the project and the other 50% when the project is completed.
“We don’t meet those thresholds on any level in [any of our schools], so the way we’re meeting those needs now is through relocatable classrooms,” Howe said.
Board Vice Chairman Cathy Allen added that “if the county forward funds a school, [the state] may or may not reimburse that money and there’s been times the state did not reimburse that money. It is a significant gamble.”
Board member Mary Washington praised the look of the recently completed exterior work at Mechanicsville Elementary.
“When people come into the county that’s the first school they see from the road,” she said, “and it makes a statement that we value education in this county.”
Dates for the calendar
Assistant Superintendent of Fiscal Services & Human Resources Jeff Maher and Chief of Equity, Engagement and Early Access Kelly Hall successfully lobbied the board to include the new full-day pre-kindergarten with the 10 in-person and virtual early dismissal dates.
“Shortest presentation ever,” Superintendent Scott Smith said of the 1 minute, 55 second request.
Bringing awareness to attendance
To coincide with September being Attendance Awareness Month, Supervisor of Student Services Kate Weaver and Dana Randall, a pupil personnel worker at Spring Ridge Middle and Park Hall Elementary, presented data on attendance.
“As we all know, students who attend school regularly are also able to learn more, have fewer discipline problems and develop better study habits,” Randall said, “and are often more successful than their peers who do not [attend school regularly].”
They also shared that students who earn an A as a final grade in Algebra I have an average of 14.6 missed school days. That number climbs in students who achieved a B (19.4 days missed), a C (21), a D (29) or a grade of F (48).
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters