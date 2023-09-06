The St. Mary’s school board highlighted the return of students to schools and approved a prekindergarten capacity building grant at its meeting last week.

Superintendent Scott Smith said at the Aug. 30 meeting that attendance of the 17,000-plus students was “great” for the first several days of school, which began on Aug. 23.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews