The St. Mary’s school board highlighted the return of students to schools and approved a prekindergarten capacity building grant at its meeting last week.
Superintendent Scott Smith said at the Aug. 30 meeting that attendance of the 17,000-plus students was “great” for the first several days of school, which began on Aug. 23.
“We asked principals and teachers to put out the message that we can’t get to the best version of you without you being with us every single day,” he said.
Teachers and students alike had attended the annual open houses and schools were visited by local VIPs on the first day of school.
“We wanted to reinforce [our teachers’] great decision to join us,” Smith said as he shared a photo collage, “and make sure they knew that we knew — how important they are.”
Smith reminded the board that the school system is still looking for about 34 teachers, 60 support professionals and “many” substitutes.
“If you want to work with children and have a passion, we want to work with you,” he said. “Even though we started our story of 2023-2024 [school year], there’s still room for you to hop into the pages of our book.”
Student member Lillian Kibler shared the creation of the CARE (Connected Accountable Resilient Excited to learn) Program, which she said “is how we’ll aim to continue fostering positive and productive environment in the classroom this year.”
She also shared a short video on tips and tricks for students.
“I know it can be a little overwhelming at times coming back to school ... but we must remember that while school is absolutely a right, it is too often a privilege,” she said. “And thus we must be excited and take advantage of school as the eye-opening resource that it is and that we’re lucky to have.”
During a presentation, Equity, Engagement and Early Access Chief Kelly Hall asked the board to approve a $600,000 state Pre-Kindergarten Capacity Building Grant, which it did.
According to materials in the presentation, income is the only criteria for admission to the grant and for pre-K, “only admitted students up to 300% of the Federal Poverty Level will generate funding.” The grant has special parameters in addition “to include students with disabilities and English learners regardless of income.”
Hall said applications are “surging” from income-eligible students.
The grant package includes three teachers and six paraeducators, classroom start-up materials, technology and resting mats.
Park Hall and Greenview Knolls elementary schools will go from 20 such students to 40, and Lexington Park will increase from 40 to 60.
“Children in pre-K excel in reading as they go up the ranks,” school board member James Davis said. "I’m curious if a child who does not fall in the 300%, could a child get enrollment?”
Hall said that if there is space left after Sept. 30 that would be possible, though she added there are 250 students on a waiting list. She also added that the Maryland State Department of Education mandates that if a child comes in at 185% of the federal poverty level, the system is obligated to serve them no matter when they apply.
Smith said classes should begin for the students at the end of the month.
“Prior to the Blueprint we were allowed to serve students with disabilities and English language learners and homeless,” school board member Karen Bailey said. “When the Blueprint was written, those students were no longer [guaranteed to be] served and … I think it’s a travesty because those are some of our neediest students and the ones who can significantly benefit by being exposed to quality, full-day, early childhood education.”
