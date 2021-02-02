The St. Mary’s school board approved the superintendent’s proposed $233.4 million operating budget for fiscal 2022 at a Jan. 27 meeting, where staff noted changes made after the governor announced additional state funding for schools.
Tammy McCourt, assistant superintendent of fiscal services, went over with the board changes in the restricted fund budget.
“We don’t typically focus a lot on restricted budget during budget deliberations, however, there are two changes that are noteworthy,” she said, referring to funding, particularly grants, that has to be used in certain ways.
McCourt shared they have received notification that the second wave of elementary and secondary emergency relief funds are being provided in the amount of $11.6 million, noting there is a grant application process and they are “in the process of writing that grant … the allocation will be available for our use through Sept. 30, 2023.”
“At this point we are looking to develop a summer learning recovery program as well as putting some of those funds for continued technology improvements,” she said. “Additionally a supplemental instruction/tutoring grant” of about $2 million is being made available, she said.
On the unrestricted side, she said at the last budget work session the school system’s budget included a request of $118.5 million in local funds, or an increase of $9 million, as well as using $1.9 million from the board's fund. The budget also anticipated $108.8 million from the state, or a decrease of $2.2 million over the current fiscal year, along with some federal funding. The proposed budget totals $233,413,452, an increase of $2.3 million or 1% from the current year.
At a previous meeting, direction was provided to include transportation funds, specifically for the bus contractors to increase fringe benefit rate from 25% to 26.5%, “so this budget modification does include an increase of $77,560,” McCourt claimed.
“The governor’s budget did include hold harmless grants,” McCourt said, and the amount for the St. Mary’s school system next fiscal year is about $6.1 million. “That leads to a modification in the request of local funds,” now reduced to $116 million, or a requested increase over the current fiscal year of $6.4 million from county government.
Schools are generally funded on a per pupil basis, and St. Mary's, like some other school systems, saw a decrease in enrollment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Normally, that would lead to a decrease in funding, but the state is pledging to make up some of those lost funds.
Superintendent Scott Smith said, “The big number here is the $6.4 million that we’ll be seeking from county commissioners above the funding of the previous year … that would get [St. Mary's County Public Schools] full funding of our negotiated agreement.”
He noted “every employee in SMCPS would see a step [pay increase] on July 1 and for the [Education Association of St. Mary’s County] members, they would see a 1.75% salary scale adjustment.”
The superintendent informed the board of “exceptionally good news that was shared with the county in December when the commissioners presented their audited financials from the previous year and they updated their revenue outlook.”
In December Jeannett Cudmore, the county’s financial officer, mentioned “overall they’re going to see a $6.2 million increase in revenue in this year’s money … this is the best shape the county has ever been in as far as revenue forecasting aligning to the needs of the school system," Smith said.
Cathy Allen, board member, thanked fiscal staff for including the fixed charges for bus contractors.
“I am also really pleased the governor understood the challenges we’re facing and the reason behind them for the decreased enrollment, and that he has agreed to to hold harmless so we can maintain enrollment that we had and the funding for that,” she said.