The St. Mary's school board took care of several items at its June 19 meeting, including selecting from two options regarding virtual days for the next school year.
In his presentation, Chief of Staff Dale Farrell discussed the two options for virtual, or asynchronous, learning with the board.
The Maryland State Department of Education recently provided guidance that allows for local school systems to apply to utilize up to eight days of the 180-day school year as virtual instruction days.
‘“I like that [virtual learning] compels everybody to be using the technology across the system,” Superintendent Scott Smith said. “It really is important that we do recognize and take advantage of the virtual learning and the presence that can be done [virtually].”
The first option had four early dismissal days set for next school year — Oct. 9, Dec. 8, Feb. 9, 2024, and April 19, 2024 — moved to virtual learning days, which Farrell said represented “concerns from elementary levels students and parents.”
The second option created virtual learning days, one per semester, on Oct. 9 and March 22, 2024. Spring break is scheduled to begin on the latter date.
School board member Cathy Allen said she was in support of the second option because “it’s our best move.”
“I think parents knowing the dates well ahead of time will help a little better,” school board member Dorothy Andrews said. “And only giving two, there’s less pressure of trying to find [child care].”
Student board member Lillian Kibler said, “Option 2 is a really great happy medium for everyone, because it balances out our synchronous and asynchronous days and addresses elementary concerns.”
The board voted unanimously to select Option 2.
“I am really pleased that the calendar committee met and considered all the feedback that had come from parents in respect to the two virtual days we had this past year,” Allen said.
“We’ll see how this goes for the coming year and as we approve the next two-year calendar, at that point we’ll take whatever information we’ve gleaned from this coming year and carry that forward in the most responsible way and responsive way," she added. "I think it’s important for people to understand that this board has always been very committed to making sure that parents have a voice and an opportunity to provide input.”
In addition, schools will be closed for students on May 14 because it will be Maryland's Primary Election Day.
June 13 will then be the last day of school for students.
Software purchased
The school board also approve the contract award to Brightly Software Inc. in the amount of $443,574 for cloud services and professional services, and also approved a project contingency in the amount of $53,865 for professional services for additional asset tagging.
Kibler reign begins
Kibler, the new student member of the board, took time out during her first board of education meeting to thank outgoing student member Manasa Iswara for mentoring her and saying how excited she was for her term representing St. Mary's public school students.
“I’m so beyond grateful and excited to have this platform on behalf of all the students in St. Mary’s County,” said Kibler, a rising senior at Leonardtown High School. “I know it will be a pleasure and a pleasure it already has been to work with the excellent board members seated next to me.”
New appointments made
The board appointed Patrick James, who was the instructional compliance facilitator in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, as 11-month assistant principal at Margaret Brent Middle School.
Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School music teacher Robert Mattera was appointed 11-month assistant principal at Leonardtown Middle School.
Spring Ridge Middle School 11-month Assistant Principal Brooke Anthony was appointed as a 12-month assistant principal at Spring Ridge.
Robert Springer, coordinator of food and nutrition services for the school system, was named supervisor of the food department and Chopticon High School Assistant Principal Joseph Wysokinski was named supervisor of maintenance for the school system.
Construction update provided
Smith gave the board an update on the ongoing construction at several schools, which included windows, vestibules and a new gymnasium floor at Chopticon High School. He said he was elated that work on the media center, office, gymnasium and front facade at Mechanicsville Elementary School was in the final stages.
“We are six to nine months ahead of schedule,” he said, “which is unheard of for an occupied, multi-phased renovation of a school.”
