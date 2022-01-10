St. Mary's County school board members heard some details on Jan. 5 about proposed departmental increases in a fiscal 2023 draft budget.
The board participated in a budget workshop facilitated by Tammy McCourt, assistant superintendent of fiscal services. The operating budget is proposed to increase from $237.5 million to $258.2 million, which would include a request for $7 million more in local funding from St. Mary's County commissioners.
Several new positions are included in the draft budget, including a coordinating supervisor of internal investigations.
McCourt noted that the proposed increase in administration is 9.6%, which board member Jim Davis said, "seems awful high."
"It's a pretty costly position," Superintendent Scott Smith said, referring to the coordinating supervisor of internal investigations.
When asked by a reporter, Smith said the position has a salary range of between $104,429 and $136,256.
"If we don't come up with that position, we could pay on the other far end of things in litigation," board member Cathy Allen said.
The departmental increases typically also include salary increases that are part of a negotiated agreement, McCourt said.
"There has definitely been a substantial escalating of costs relative to [hiring and retaining] people," Smith said.
Some other new positions include a childhood education fiscal secretary and a supervisor of the accountability and assessments office.
The mid-level administration category would see an 8% increase, while the salaries category would go up by 6.3%, according to board documents.
McCourt noted that the proposed budget includes an increase for substitutes from $12.50 to $13.50 an hour. Long-term subs' pay would rise to $14.50.
"Where are you going to find subs at that rate?" Davis asked.
Smith said that was the "million-dollar question," but noted that St. Mary's County lags behind Calvert and Charles counties in terms of pay overall.
Under the special education department, the draft budget includes an additional 13 individualized education plan facilitators and 10 more paraeducators.
Student health services would have funds set aside for a new nurse and a new floating nurse.
Mike Wyant, director of safety and security, said the system should have a total of 20 security vestibules by the end of fiscal 2023. The draft budget includes funds to hire 10 new safety and security assistants.
Student transportation would see a $3 million increase, or 15.9%, and include two replacement buses.
The plant maintenance category includes funds for replacement of iPads.
McCourt noted that the system doesn't have budget numbers from the state yet and probably won't until later this spring. The local school system's budget is made up primarily of county and state funds.
"I guarantee we're not going to receive more money than what we're projecting" from the state, Smith said. If it's less, then the school system will either ask for more funds from the county or cut its proposed budget, he said.
The school board planned to meet again Thursday, Jan. 13, at 4 p.m. for a budget work session followed by a budget hearing for the public to speak at 5 p.m.